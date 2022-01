Are there any more Sith Lords in the Star Wars universe? Does Palpatine have another cloning facility that might still be working? Are there any other Sith Lords that exist as Force ghosts on other worlds? Those are just a few of the many questions that might be asked when it comes to the future of Star Wars and the easily recognized villains that have been the bane of the Jedi and are the reason why the Jedi Order has been nearly extinguished a few times. But following the Rise of Skywalker, it’s fair to question just how many Sith are left in the galaxy and whether or not Palpatine might have had other contingencies waiting in the wings to activate once he was defeated. The fact that Palpatine uttered “I am all the Sith” might make a lot of people figure that the Sith are now gone, that every dark sider has been exterminated and used for one final push that failed. That thought feels a little short-sighted, but it’s interesting to see how things might progress in the years to come.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO