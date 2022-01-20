U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 million

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%. Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years. Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless...
(Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it is tapping Michelle Neal to head its markets group, filling a key leadership role as the central bank prepares to reduce its balance sheet — a task that would be executed by the regional arm of the Fed.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. banks' appetite for U.S Treasuries could slow down as they shift their focus to loan growth, at the same time that the Federal Reserve plans to shrink asset holdings and raise interest rates to fight inflation, said Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar. Asset...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Antonio Horta-Osorio will have earned roughly 3.5 million Swiss francs ($3.8 million) as chairman of Credit Suisse, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that he would not qualify for a payout after his departure on top of what he usually earned. Earlier this week,...
GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse said Monday that its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly found he violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Antonio Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took the job barely eight months ago, was announced shortly after...
SINGAPORE/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse will stick to its strategic overhaul despite the abrupt departure of its mastermind Antonio Horta-Osorio following an internal probe into his personal conduct, including breaches of COVID-19 rules, the embattled bank's new chairman said on Monday. Horta-Osorio's exit comes less than a year after he was...
(Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group has appointed Axel Lehmann as its new chairman effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Lehmann succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board, the statement added. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)
Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman António Horta-Osório is leaving the global bank following a board investigation into his travel and personal conduct, according to people familiar with the bank. Credit Suisse. CS,. +0.38%. said late Sunday that Horta-Osório had resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board. The...
Credit Suisse says it has provided financing to two manufacturing companies using an electronic promissory note, or eNote. The Swiss financial services firm announced the completion of this pilot transaction Tuesday (Jan. 11), saying the technology — built by the Zurich-based FinTech FQX — had provided financing to a pair of Swiss companies, SFS and Mikron.
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is outsourcing its procurement of goods and services to specialist provider Chain IQ to help pare back costs, the bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday. Roughly half the bank's procurement staff will be transferred to Chain IQ under the envisioned process, the bank's...
Be cautious when chasing the Canadian Dollar higher says a leading foreign exchange strategist, a warning that if correct suggests one of 2021's winners won't deliver a repeat performance in 2022. Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse are cautious on the Canadian Dollar, saying the Ontario lockdown means the market...
(Reuters) – Toronto-based cyber security startup 1Password on Wednesday said it raised $650 million in its latest round of funding led by ICONIQ Growth and is now valued at $6.8 billion. The massive funding comes as the pandemic driven work-from-home trend nears two years and is creating extra challenges...
(Reuters) – The world’s biggest central banks, moving in tandem at the height of the pandemic, are set to tighten policy at vastly different speeds, likely increasing economic and market volatility this year, top policymakers said on Friday. Central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus in recent years to prop...
(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp suspended COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for U.S. employees that had been mandated by the government, according to a memo sent to workers on Tuesday, following an adverse U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The coffee giant had said earlier this month it would require its around 220,000 U.S....
(Reuters) – The U.S. administration approved $200 million in additional defensive security assistance to Ukraine in December, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. “We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs,” the official added.
There are thousands of banks to choose from in the U.S., and for many, deciding on the right one to join can come down to how easy the institution makes it to do so. Online accessibility and minimal...
(Reuters) -Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process. The investment firm, founded by Jason Aintabi, said Foley is “ill-suited to lead company and must be removed”. The...
