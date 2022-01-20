ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 million

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A U.S. regulator on Thursday said it has fined a unit of Credit...

wsau.com

Benzinga

Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%. Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years. Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
wsau.com

New York Fed names new head of markets team

(Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it is tapping Michelle Neal to head its markets group, filling a key leadership role as the central bank prepares to reduce its balance sheet — a task that would be executed by the regional arm of the Fed.
ECONOMY
wtmj.com

Credit Suisse chairman resigns after internal investigation

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse said Monday that its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly found he violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Antonio Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took the job barely eight months ago, was announced shortly after...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio resigns over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse will stick to its strategic overhaul despite the abrupt departure of its mastermind Antonio Horta-Osorio following an internal probe into his personal conduct, including breaches of COVID-19 rules, the embattled bank's new chairman said on Monday. Horta-Osorio's exit comes less than a year after he was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Credit Suisse Group appoints Axel Lehmann as new Chairman

(Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group has appointed Axel Lehmann as its new chairman effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Lehmann succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board, the statement added. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Credit Suisse Tests Financing Through eNote

Credit Suisse says it has provided financing to two manufacturing companies using an electronic promissory note, or eNote. The Swiss financial services firm announced the completion of this pilot transaction Tuesday (Jan. 11), saying the technology — built by the Zurich-based FinTech FQX — had provided financing to a pair of Swiss companies, SFS and Mikron.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse to Outsource Procurement Services - Memo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is outsourcing its procurement of goods and services to specialist provider Chain IQ to help pare back costs, the bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday. Roughly half the bank's procurement staff will be transferred to Chain IQ under the envisioned process, the bank's...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Be Cautious says Credit Suisse

Be cautious when chasing the Canadian Dollar higher says a leading foreign exchange strategist, a warning that if correct suggests one of 2021's winners won't deliver a repeat performance in 2022. Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse are cautious on the Canadian Dollar, saying the Ontario lockdown means the market...
CURRENCIES
wsau.com

Toronto-based 1Password raises $620 million, valued at $6.8 billion

(Reuters) – Toronto-based cyber security startup 1Password on Wednesday said it raised $650 million in its latest round of funding led by ICONIQ Growth and is now valued at $6.8 billion. The massive funding comes as the pandemic driven work-from-home trend nears two years and is creating extra challenges...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Prepare for big central banks moving out of step: policymakers

(Reuters) – The world’s biggest central banks, moving in tandem at the height of the pandemic, are set to tighten policy at vastly different speeds, likely increasing economic and market volatility this year, top policymakers said on Friday. Central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus in recent years to prop...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Starbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling

(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp suspended COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for U.S. employees that had been mandated by the government, according to a memo sent to workers on Tuesday, following an adverse U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The coffee giant had said earlier this month it would require its around 220,000 U.S....
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

The 8 Easiest Banks To Join

There are thousands of banks to choose from in the U.S., and for many, deciding on the right one to join can come down to how easy the institution makes it to do so. Online accessibility and minimal...
CREDITS & LOANS
wsau.com

Activist investor Blackwells seeks to remove Peloton CEO

(Reuters) -Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process. The investment firm, founded by Jason Aintabi, said Foley is “ill-suited to lead company and must be removed”. The...
BUSINESS

