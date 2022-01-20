$25M in safe and affordable homeownership grants coming to NY

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Grant awards have been made to nonprofit organizations and municipalities across New York State to support safe and affordable homeownership. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding Wednesday, in an effort to help low-to-moderate income homeowners make safety upgrades or repairs to their homes. The grants will also provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.

“Every New Yorker deserves the dignity and stability of a secure place to live, and this funding will provide much-needed support to affordable and supportive housing services,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These grants will go toward small communities all across the state, and they will fund critical programs that provide immediate assistance to New Yorkers in need. We can help build New York to be stronger than ever before by preserving housing, promoting homeownership, and supporting those who are vulnerable.”

A total of 66 grants were awarded across the state. These originate from both federal and state funded assistance programs.

Sponsors:

Access to Home

Access to Home for Heroes

Access to Home for Medicaid

Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement

RESTORE

The NYS Community Development Block Grant Program

The NYS HOME Local Program

Administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal, awards go directly to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to be administered locally and to help create and preserve affordable housing, serve veterans and older New Yorkers, improve and revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.

State Senator and Chair of the Senate Housing Committee Brian Kavanagh said, “I have been proud to support these programs in the State budget and I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas for getting this critical assistance out to New Yorkers across the state. These grants will go a long way toward helping seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities maintain homeownership and make necessary repairs and safety upgrades to their homes. I congratulate the local nonprofit organizations and municipalities that are the recipients of these awards and thank them for their ongoing commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing.”

Funding Awards will aid seniors, veterans, and disabled households, along with first-time home buyers. Allocation has begun as of Wednesday.

