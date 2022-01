FBI agents have arrested a Texas man accused of using Craigslist to call for the killing of election administrators and other officials the day before a mob stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021.Federal prosecutors have accused Chad Stark of using the website to issue a call for “Georgia Patriots” to “put a bullet” in federal, state and local officials, according to a three-page indictment filed on 21 January.“Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill,” Mr Stark said in his post, according to the indictment.“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment … it’s time to put a bullet...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO