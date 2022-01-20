U.S. would work with U.S. Olympic Committee if athlete safety becomes concern -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States would work with the U.S. Olympic Committee to address any concerns about the safety of athletes participating in the Beijing Olympics next month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told Fox News Channel on Thursday.

Psaki said President Joe Biden's decision not to send a diplomatic delegation to Beijing was not based on safety concerns but rather human rights and China's treatment of the Uighur community.

