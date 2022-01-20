A sustainable American dream

Cicero, that old Roman wordsmith, claimed that “brevity is a great charm of eloquence,” so perhaps he admired brief words. Short words are often laced with history and meaning, like “snob,” which originally meant “a shoemaker or apprentice” back in 1781. By 1831 College boys used it to denigrate uneducated townsmen in Cambridge, and in 1843 it referred to “a person who vulgarly apes his social superiors.” This version was popularized by best-selling author William Thackery’s “Book of Snobs” in 1848, according to the Online Etymology Dictionary, but “the meaning later broadened to include those who insist on their gentility,” and “by 1911 the word had its modern sense of ‘one who despises those considered inferior in rank, attainment, or taste.”
