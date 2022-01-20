ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

A sustainable American dream

By Edith Kokrine, North Pole
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

To the editor: Our whole lives we were fed this illusion of the American dream. Yes, this 20th century utopian idealism may truly lead to happiness, but in reality the gross domestic product of a disposable-minded society does not align with the...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: Gen Z is reshaping a future without the American dream

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The term “American dream” can hold many different meanings to each individual living in America. For some, it is the ability to achieve financial prosperity no matter the person’s ethnicity or background, and for others, it is simply the ability to live a better life in a society rich with opportunity. Unfortunately for Generation Z — those born in the late 1990s or early 2000s — this idea of a heightened lifestyle is becoming much harder to achieve.
FORT COLLINS, CO
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#The American Dream#Plastic Pollution#Sustainability
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The value of everyone

To the editor: “This madness is (mostly) killing off those of you who support it. Silver lining?” Horrifying words in Thursday’s (Jan. 20) letter to the editor by Cristina Ackerman regarding the handling of Covid. I have seen similar sentiments through the last two years, and they all make me sick to my stomach.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Snobs, dinkuses and Beetle Bailey

Cicero, that old Roman wordsmith, claimed that “brevity is a great charm of eloquence,” so perhaps he admired brief words. Short words are often laced with history and meaning, like “snob,” which originally meant “a shoemaker or apprentice” back in 1781. By 1831 College boys used it to denigrate uneducated townsmen in Cambridge, and in 1843 it referred to “a person who vulgarly apes his social superiors.” This version was popularized by best-selling author William Thackery’s “Book of Snobs” in 1848, according to the Online Etymology Dictionary, but “the meaning later broadened to include those who insist on their gentility,” and “by 1911 the word had its modern sense of ‘one who despises those considered inferior in rank, attainment, or taste.”
AMAZON
Wyoming News

#11. Peace Corps

- 2020 employee engagement score: 84.8 (22.9% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 80.7 - One-year score change: +4.1 - Agency workforce size: small The Peace Corps runs a service program that places volunteers in more than 60 countries around the world. It ranks highly as a place to work for effective leadership, employee skills-mission match, and teamwork. [Pictured: U.S. Peace Corps volunteer Danielle Carrillo addresses other volunteers in Siem Reap, Cambodia.] You may also like: How America has changed since the first Census in 1790
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

But I don’t have time to plan!

My sage father sat me down on his lap when I was a young puppy and gave me unbelievably profound advice that I finally understood many years later. Dad told me to set aside the first 15 minutes each day to plan four areas of my life. He said the benefit of that daily habit would not only maximize the value of the rest of the day, but also the value of the rest of my life. Since I cannot give you my father, let me give you his extremely wise advice. These are the four areas of life he told me to plan.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Workplaces need to fight bias, but 'looking like America' is too simple a standard

Many institutions faced pressure to diversify after the great racial reckoning of June 2020, but industry sectors dominated by the left — academia, media and entertainment — have pushed harder than most to make their staffs “look like America.” So it was cause for consternation when three high-profile women of color left NPR between November and January.
SOCIETY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Overcoming travel adversities

To the editor: We all know that we are living in difficult pandemic times. Up here in Fairbanks during the winter we all rely on air travel to connect us with our families and loved ones in faraway lands. Whether you are connecting with family in Utqiagvik, a grandchild in Florida, or participating in some whacko conspiracy theory to overthrow our elected government in Washington, DC, it is the airlines that also call Fairbanks home that unquestioningly meet our needs and connect us to the rest of the world. Unfortunately, we normally take all of the flight crews, gate folks and baggage claim people for granted.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kinross trucking plan must be revised

To the editor: Kinross’ Manh Choh Mine trucking route designed to haul mining ore through the streets of Fairbanks cannot be allowed to go forward as proposed. At full operation, an 80-ton highway tractor pulling two side-dumps would drive through at least eight traffic signals every eight minutes, all day and all night, seven days per week. Stop and think about that for a minute. The negative impact on our air quality, as well as the noise, dust and road congestion through our town is unacceptable and will affect the quality of our lives in Fairbanks for years to come.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Prairie Fare: Enjoy the health benefits of music

“Did you crank up the music?” my friend asked. “No. Music distracts me when I am writing,” I said. “I tend to focus on the music.”. I was alone in my work office finishing up some projects. No one else was in the building. Maybe instrumental music would have been OK.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth

Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Thousands march in Washington against Covid vaccine mandates

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarizing political issue.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Thousands mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to the West

Thousands of mourners packed a pagoda in Vietnam's Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West. - Legacy lives on - Tributes flowed to the late monk from all over the world.
RELIGION
KCEN

The Small Farm: American Dream come true

TEMPLE, Texas — Not too far outside of town, on a small stretch of roadway a stones throw from the Highway 36 in Temple, you'll find a small herd of the friendliest goats you've ever met that are hungry for their favorite snack this time of year, Christmas trees.
TEMPLE, TX
The Southern

Joe Szynkowski: Welcome to the American Dream 2.0

For the past few weeks, I have been helping a company revamp its brand from the ground up. The business offers a technology program aimed at helping franchisees recruit and retain top hourly talent. The company’s founder and chief executive officer has a powerful story. He dropped out of high...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy