Mental Health

Opinion | The state of mental health right now

By Emily Chien
University of Cincinnati News Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile psychology researchers urgently study the ever-increasing mental health crisis among children and young adults, we, said children and young adults, sit at home scrolling on LED screens, living on a different plane of spacetime than the physical present. Although it's widely agreed upon that history always repeats itself...

www.newsrecord.org

kpfa.org

The Climate Crisis and Mental Health

As the climate crisis manifests itself all around us, you may have begun hearing terms like climate anxiety, ecological grief, and climate depression. You may even have felt your own form of grief, or anxiety, or anger about global heating. A recent survey found that some 70 percent of Americans are worried about climate change, and that many feel anxiety or depression related to that concern. Some groups — including youth, environmental activists, and farmers — can be particularly vulnerable to these feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Evergreen

OPINION: Online education harmful to students’ mental health

After over a year of online education, students were finally thrilled to be back roaming around campus last fall. However, with the recent surge of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, going back to school online is a real concern for many. Now a sophomore, I spent the entirety of my...
MENTAL HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Children’s mental health reaches critical state in pandemic

Since 2005, the first week of May has been recognized as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. I usually use that occasion to write about the importance of understanding mental health challenges in children and adolescents, and the critical importance of making sure children receive the mental health treatment they need.
KIDS
GreenwichTime

Editorial: Mental health must be a state priority

The negative outcomes from COVID-19 are not limited to physical health. Though the toll is not as visible and can be harder to quantify, the harms to mental health over the past two years have been staggering, and show no sign of ebbing in the near term. This is most...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hhsbanner.com

The Importance of Exercise in Mental Health

In a world filled with busy schedules, stress, and uncertainty, it can be very hard for many people to find time to learn how to control the state of their mental health. Among many ways to relieve stress, exercise is a common outlet that is frequently overlooked with the assumption that doing so requires a trip to the gym. However, getting exercise does not require a gym membership or a world class athlete status. De-stressing can be as simple as any physical activity that fits the needs and schedule of an individual.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

This Is What We’re All Feeling Right Now, According to Mental Health Professionals

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Since the start of January, my conversations with friends, family members, colleagues, and even my barista have approximately gone the same way. “How are you?” “You know…” Yeah…” We look at each other with knowing glances. It’s a tough time. As another surge of COVID-19 cases combines with one of the coldest and longest months of the year, we’re all feeling a little… something. But what is this feeling, exactly?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health in the Workplace

In a study of 1500 employed professionals, nearly 60% reported symptoms of a mental health condition in the past 12 months. Research indicates that every $1 spent on supporting those with mental health issues returns $4 to the economy. Companies would be smart to consider investing in their employees' mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
Q97.9

One New England State Considering Excused Mental Health Days For Students

Even though I don’t have kids of my own, I think about kids a lot these days. I think about how I would have handled the pandemic as a child. I think, at first, doing school from home would have been great. I would imagine I would have been in my grandparent’s care, zipping through what I had to do for work, and then watching TV and hanging out.
MENTAL HEALTH
hamilton.edu

Student Mental Health and the Classroom

Student Mental Health and the Classroom: Guidance for Faculty. In this discussion, we will:1. Provide broad context around student and campus mental health concerns;2. Provide guidance and best practices for faculty on how to best support and work with students navigating mental health issues on campus;3. Discuss strategies faculty can use to establish boundaries and set expectations in the classroom that will help them strike a balance between compassion and accountability;4. Discuss strategies aimed at helping to avoid compassion fatigue and burnout. Panelists will include:Marcus Hotaling, Ph.D.Director of the Eppler-Wolff Counseling Center, Union College andPresident of the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors Tina Tao, Ed.D.Coordinator of Retention and Academic Support, St. Lawrence University David Walden, Ph.D.Director of the Counseling Center and Lecturer in Psychology, Hamilton CollegeBoard Member, Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors Please use this link to register.
CLINTON, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Superintendents to state: Focus on COVID testing, mental health, masks, not tracing

The region's school superintendents are calling on the state to focus on weekly COVID testing for students and staff, the developing of metrics for dropping indoor masks, and increasing mental health services for students.  A letter sent Thursday by the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents to state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said the group's goals are to keep students in school, protect everyone's health and "provide a path forward to a normalized school experience for students." ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kenosha.com

The gift of mental health and awareness

Since 1898 Community State Bank has been providing opportunity to the communities of southeastern Wisconsin and the people that make them great. Community State Bank’s employee donation program, GIFT2GIVING, puts the personal touch on holiday donations by allowing employees to choose which nonprofit organizations and community initiatives are important to them. We started GIFT2GIVING in 2018 as a way to directly improve our communities, and we are already working on plans to expand the program.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

