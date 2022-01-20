Hilary Duff on Being Compared to Lizzie McGuire: 'Was Just Playing Myself' and 'I Love Her'

Duff filmed two episodes of the Lizzie McGuire reboot before Disney+ shut down production and fired creator Terri Minsky over creative differences, mainly over its adult direction. Asked by Cosmopolitan if she considered leaking the episodes, Duff says: "I like the way you think. I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason. There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive." Duff did offer some details about the reboot, saying: "My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f*ck?'"

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO