Medical Decision Makers Navigate Covid Learning Curve

Viruses are going to do what viruses do – it’s the medical system’s job to figure out how to deal with them.

Keith Grant and Dr. Ajay Kumar of Hartford Healthcare have been part of a team for the past two years that has been formulating a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the ​“Municipal Voice,” a co-production of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and WNHH 103.5 FM, they discussed what they knew, added caveats, and started out with a caution:

“No one’s been credentialed to work with COVID-19.”

Although Grant tells us that they have the expertise to discuss viruses and mutations, and even the possibility of an epidemic, it’s been an ongoing intellectual journey through COVID-19.

Dr. Kumar noted that this means they didn’t know anything, stating that they know more about the virus than the people.

During the discussion they noted that this is the best information we have currently, or the best course of action with the benefit of boosters and masks.

This is in the face of a virus that has mutated hundreds to thousands of times – creating uncertainty amongst the medical field on how each new variant would present itself.

Through the omicron variant, it was apparent that some would be immensely more contagious than others. But they also hesitated to say it was better than the other variants despite less severe symptoms.

Some of that is due to the sheer amount of individuals in Connecticut who are vaccinated, while monoclonal antibodies and other treatments are showing promise, decreasing the overall mortality rate of COVID-19.

For this reason, they said that the negative effects of a lockdown during this current outbreak outweighed the positive effects.

Both Grant and Dr. Kumar urged individuals to get vaccinated if they already aren’t, as well as getting their booster.

“Is the vaccine impactful,” Grant asked, ​“Yes, but it might be the booster that has the most impact. Appreciate the science and data you have.”

As we move forward, there is still much that even the medical community doesn’t know. Grant said that the next six months will be a pivotal space for the virus, even though another variant might add complexity to the new normal.

But that there is also a chance that we can redefine normal.

“We’ve learned enough to be a better health system,” he said, ​“a better community” citing knowledge gained through work with municipal and state officials.

Dr. Kumar agreed, adding that individuals are still dying and going through a tremendous amount of suffering.

“Our goal is to reduce suffering,” he said.

Urging finally that individuals ​“Look at the numbers and make the right decision.”