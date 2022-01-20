ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Most Obese Country in the World

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYNFc_0dqvdor400 Obesity, among the most dangerous health conditions, has become an epidemic in America. It can cause heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Obesity can affect mental health as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most recent CDC report on obesity shows that a stunning 16 states have adult obesity prevalence of 35% or above: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. In Louisiana, the figure is 38.1% - the highest in the country. ( These are the most obese states in America .)

International obesity rates can be even higher. To determine the most obese country or territory in the world, 24/7 Tempo calculated an index of average adult male and female obesity rates from the World Obesity Foundation’s Global Obesity Observatory , weighted using 2020 population data from the World Bank. The result? The most obese country in the world is the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru.

Many people might assume that the United States has the highest obesity rate of any country, and in the developed world, that might be true. Among nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, America does indeed have the worst obesity number. By the OECD estimate, the obesity rate of Americans 15 years or older as of 2016 was 40%, ahead of Chile at 34.4% and Mexico at 33.3%. In comparison, Japan had the lowest rate at 4.2%; the next lowest was South Korea at 5.5%. ( See why everything you know about obesity is wrong .)

Looking through the lens of a much larger group of nations, however, the United States is not even in the top 10. According to data provided by the Global Obesity Observatory, the country with the highest obesity rate is Nauru - a small island nation in Micronesia, northwest of Australia - at 62.31%. Given its small population, just shy of 11,000, it may not be fair to compare Nauru to larger countries.

A more reasonable comparison might be American Samoa, a U.S. territory with a population of 55,000 and an obesity rate of 61.97%. For whatever reasons, the 13 most obese nations or territories in the world are all in Micronesia or Polynesia. The Middle Eastern country of Kuwait is No. 14 - and then comes the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkiPI_0dqvdor400

20. Puerto Rico
> Adult obesity rate: 35.63%
> Adult male obesity rate: 29.05%
> Adult female obesity rate: 41.55%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqril_0dqvdor400

19. Qatar
> Adult obesity rate: 36.23%
> Adult male obesity rate: 33.46%
> Adult female obesity rate: 44.60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFzPh_0dqvdor400

18. Jordan
> Adult obesity rate: 36.79%
> Adult male obesity rate: 29.17%
> Adult female obesity rate: 44.60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKVP0_0dqvdor400

17. Saudi Arabia
> Adult obesity rate: 36.80%
> Adult male obesity rate: 31.73%
> Adult female obesity rate: 43.74%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k9Aw_0dqvdor400

16. Bermuda
> Adult obesity rate: 36.86%
> Adult male obesity rate: 29.91%
> Adult female obesity rate: 43.17%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRZ1H_0dqvdor400

15. United States
> Adult obesity rate: 37.32%
> Adult male obesity rate: 36.47%
> Adult female obesity rate: 38.16%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jY2y0_0dqvdor400

14. Kuwait
> Adult obesity rate: 39.24%
> Adult male obesity rate: 34.28%
> Adult female obesity rate: 47.08%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPygb_0dqvdor400

13. Tokelau
> Adult obesity rate: 46.74%
> Adult male obesity rate: 41.40%
> Adult female obesity rate: 52.18%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kuDv_0dqvdor400

12. Federated States of Micronesia
> Adult obesity rate: 47.23%
> Adult male obesity rate: 41.48%
> Adult female obesity rate: 53.17%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ei4ru_0dqvdor400

11. Kiribati
> Adult obesity rate: 47.49%
> Adult male obesity rate: 42.87%
> Adult female obesity rate: 51.96%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372g0A_0dqvdor400

10. Samoa
> Adult obesity rate: 48.68%
> Adult male obesity rate: 41.28%
> Adult female obesity rate: 56.62%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIh96_0dqvdor400

9. Tonga
> Adult obesity rate: 49.38%
> Adult male obesity rate: 42.72%
> Adult female obesity rate: 56.06%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8W4v_0dqvdor400

8. Niue
> Adult obesity rate: 51.49%
> Adult male obesity rate: 46.17%
> Adult female obesity rate: 56.77%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0Grm_0dqvdor400

7. Tahiti (French Polynesia)
> Adult obesity rate: 52.84%
> Adult male obesity rate: 48.89%
> Adult female obesity rate: 56.90%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33drSb_0dqvdor400

6. Tuvalu
> Adult obesity rate: 53.18%
> Adult male obesity rate: 48.47%
> Adult female obesity rate: 57.85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i90IG_0dqvdor400

5. Marshall Islands
> Adult obesity rate: 54.31%
> Adult male obesity rate: 49.85%
> Adult female obesity rate: 59.02%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcJcf_0dqvdor400

4. Palau
> Adult obesity rate: 56.55%
> Adult male obesity rate: 53.15%
> Adult female obesity rate: 60.48%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbZvC_0dqvdor400

3. Cook Islands
> Adult obesity rate: 57.36%
> Adult male obesity rate: 53.97%
> Adult female obesity rate: 60.85%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqHSW_0dqvdor400

2. American Samoa
> Adult obesity rate: 61.97%
> Adult male obesity rate: 58.75%
> Adult female obesity rate: 65.32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hh6Zp_0dqvdor400

1. Nauru
> Adult obesity rate: 62.31%
> Adult male obesity rate: 59.85%
> Adult female obesity rate: 64.81%

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Unhappiest State in America

How do you measure happiness? According to one adage, money cannot buy it. Perhaps it is tied to health or a good family life. A good job should be mixed in. So should the environment where people live. (These are the best jobs in America.) The prescription drug consultant site NiceRx tried to measure the […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Leaving

Americans have become remarkably mobile in the past two years, with people changing cities and often states, too. And the state the most people are leaving is New Jersey. Several reasons have increased the number of people who move. Among them has been a historically low mortgage rate – which makes housing less expensive – […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Population Has Grown The Most Since 1880

The U.S. population in 1880 was just over 50 million people which is about what South Korea’s is today.  According to the 2020 Census, that number has grown to 331 million. The Census also provides a way to measure how the U.S. population center has moved.  It recently published “Mean Center of Population for the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Luckiest – and Unluckiest – States

Is there a correlation between the state where you live and how lucky you are? It might. It might seem that way. Your chances of dying in a car crash or other accident; your employment and financial status; your lifespan; and even your chances of winning a lottery — which might be considered the ultimate […]
LOTTERY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

The Countries That Have Contributed Most to Global Warming

Lewis Hine/ National Child Labor Committee collection, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division. Before 1750, carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion were negligible. The world’s first industrialized nation, the United Kingdom, became the world's first CO2 emitter in the mid-1700s, when industrialization began. Since then, cumulative CO2...
ENVIRONMENT
This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
TRAFFIC
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

World could see end to ‘acute phase’ of pandemic this year if countries pull together to get vaccines to all, bolster testing and sequencing, says WHO head

The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Densely Populated City in the World

The COVID-19 pandemic reminds people that crowded cities have distinct disadvantages, beyond those that are obvious. The omicron variant has aggressively spread at an unimaginable rate, and people in close quarters have suffered the effects brutally. Areas with very high population density often have other troubles as well, including pollution, lack of clean water, and […]
POLITICS
ftnnews.com

The World’s Most and Least Powerful Passports for 2022

As we enter 2022, the latest results from the Henley Passport Index show record-breaking levels of travel freedom for top-ranking nations Japan and Singapore. But there is also the widest recorded global mobility gap since the index’s inception 17 years ago. Without taking evolving and temporary Covid-related restrictions into...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

