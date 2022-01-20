ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor, pleads not guilty

By Jonathan Ketz, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor criminal damage charges.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Gay was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center early Thursday morning.

According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence-related.

The club is aware of the incident and have no further comment at this time.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs
According to Gay’s manager, he was visiting his son at the mother’s home when an argument broke out.

Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues.

We will confirm once this is fully resolved today.

Maxx Lepselter – Maxx MGMT
Willie Gay mugshot, courtesy Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

At his initial court appearance Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty. The boy’s mother has filed a civil protection order against Gay. He’s not to have contact with the boy’s mother or the boy at all.

Gay’s signature bond has been set at $1,000. As of 5::30 p.m. jail records show Gay was no longer in custody. His attorney is not commenting on the issue right now.

Gay’s next court appearance is set for March 2.

It’s unclear if he will be available for the Chiefs home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters Thursday the decision will be left up to coach Andy Reid.

“But if this happened in the game and it was an injury, today we’d just operate it that way,” he said. “We’ll just see what happens.”

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season for the Chiefs, playing in 12 games and bringing down two interceptions. Gay missed Super Bowl LV after being place on injured/reserve.

