Actor Kevin Johnson previews season 4 of 'Ozark'

Before he once again becomes a powerful Force, Joseph Sikora is returning for some "unfinished business" on Ozark. After wrapping his memorable six-season run on Starz's smash hit Power as New York gangster Tommy Egan, Sikora joined the cast of Netflix's own powerful crime series in season 3 as Kansas City mobster heir Frank Cosgrove Jr. While working under his father, the younger Cosgrove butted heads with Ruth (Julia Garner), which eventually resulted in him brutally attacking her. This led to where we left Frank Jr.: Darlene (Lisa Emery), seeking revenge for her new partner, walked up to Frank, who was sitting in his car, and shot him just below the belt at close range. Ouch, indeed.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO