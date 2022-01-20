ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Kevin Johnson previews season 4 of 'Ozark'

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Netflix's acclaimed drama 'Ozark' are preparing to binge-watch the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

KYTV

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
Fatherly

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Release Date, Trailer and Plot — Is this the End?

We’ve been patiently waiting to find out what’s going on with the Byrde family in Netflix’s Ozark. Season 3 left us both terrified and impress with the Byrdes and since Netflix announced Season 4 is going to be the final season, we’ve been more anxious than ever to wrap up the story. If you’ve not watched the show yet, time to binge, Season 4 is coming and here’s everything you need to know.
wkml.com

Scenes From ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Excited to see how fast we can binge-watch the fourth and final season of Ozark? Us, too. We’ve missed Marty (Jason Bateman) and Ruth’s (Julia Garner) banter and want to see how much Jonah (Skyler Gaertner) has grown, and just what the heck is going to happen to head honcho Navarro?
Entertainment Weekly

Joseph Sikora teases his return for 'unfinished business' in Ozark final season

Before he once again becomes a powerful Force, Joseph Sikora is returning for some "unfinished business" on Ozark. After wrapping his memorable six-season run on Starz's smash hit Power as New York gangster Tommy Egan, Sikora joined the cast of Netflix's own powerful crime series in season 3 as Kansas City mobster heir Frank Cosgrove Jr. While working under his father, the younger Cosgrove butted heads with Ruth (Julia Garner), which eventually resulted in him brutally attacking her. This led to where we left Frank Jr.: Darlene (Lisa Emery), seeking revenge for her new partner, walked up to Frank, who was sitting in his car, and shot him just below the belt at close range. Ouch, indeed.
