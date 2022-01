Students explain how Discord’s unique platform allows clubs and classes to form communities online. Discord is a social media platform that houses invite-only servers, often based around a specific topic, which include chat rooms and voice call channels for members. Invites to specific servers can be very inclusive, such as the UC Davis server hub which students can access by searching the university’s name, or more exclusive, like servers for friends or study groups. Because anyone with a Discord account can create a server in just a few clicks, these groups are popular for forming online communities at Davis.

DAVIS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO