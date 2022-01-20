5 things you need to know - Thursday, January 20

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, January 20.

Colorado Springs Police Officer shoots suspect after car chase

A suspect is in the hospital with non life-threatening wounds after a car chase ended with an officer shooting the suspect, according to police.

Police say the incident began when officers heard shots while on patrol, and a brief search led to a gray SUV. Officers say the SUV then sped off, and after it briefly left their sight, they found the SUV again at the Colony Hills Apartment Complex. The Police say the officer then brandished a weapon, and at least one Colorado Springs Police Officer fired.

School Closings and Delays

A number of school districts are on delay this morning due to inclement weather, including Academy School District 20. Pueblo School District 70 is closed due to technical issues.

CSPD Falcon Substation closes for construction work until Sunday

Today, at 7 A.M. the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon substation will be closed to the public for construction work, until Saturday, January 22 at noon.

You can still contact the Falcon substation by phone at 719-444-7240.

KN95 mask program hits roadblocks, but distribution expected to start soon

Libraries and fire stations statewide were expected to start distributing KN95 masks yesterday, but there were some problems with the program's roll out.

Pueblo Libraries will begin distributing masks tomorrow. The Security Public Library had some masks yesterday, but ran out early in the morning.

Pikes Peak Library District says they will be participating, but don't have masks just yet.

Dense fog and icy roads for your morning commute

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place across El Paso County through 9 am this morning.

Most roadways are slick in El Paso and eastern Fremont counties this morning from the light snow, fog, and freezing drizzle we saw on Wednesday. Take extreme caution driving to work this morning as many roads are icy even when they just look wet.

The sun will return by late morning, allowing the pavement to thaw and highs to warm into the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

