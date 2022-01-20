ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Woman, 19, sets world record for solo global flight

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Marta Fiorin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193y7Z_0dqvblQ900

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed.

Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017.

The overall record will remain out of Rutherford’s grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.

Single Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

Her global flight in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but relentless bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded sometimes for weeks on end, extending her adventure by about two months.

On Thursday, rain, drizzle, sunshine and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport exemplified the changing, often bad weather she had been facing all too often.

After she was escorted by a four-plane formation in a huge V across much of Belgium, she did a flyby of the airport before finally landing. After waving to the jubilant crowds, she embraced her parents and draped herself both in the Union Jack and Belgian tricolor flag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Yul8_0dqvblQ900
Rutherford walked the tarmac with a British and Belgian flag after becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

“Winter in Europe poses a lot of challenges,” she said as she was held back for days on the last few legs of the trip. Then again, she had had to deal with -35 C (-31 F) in Siberia and 32 C (90 F) in Indonesia. Fog, smoke from wildfires and even typhoons also held her back.

In her trek of more than 52,000 kilometers (28,000 nautical miles), she stopped over in five continents and visited 41 nations.

“The people were incredible, everywhere,” she said.

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Rutherford’s flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She flew by Visual Flight Rules, basically going on sight only, often slowing down progress when more sophisticated systems could have led her through clouds and fog.

Sometimes she feared for her life, and at other times she simply yearned for the simple comforts of home. Flying runs in her blood since both her parents are pilots and she has been traveling in small planes since she was 6. At 14, she started flying herself.

With the final touchdown, the teenager wants to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation — and an enthusiasm for studies in the exact sciences, mathematics, engineering and technology.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

American Airlines’ March cuts include 71 Columbus flights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — American Airlines has slashed thousands of domestic flights for March, in what is typically the business travel month of the first quarter, impacting 71 flights originating in Columbus. The more than 10,621 dropped flights across American Airlines mark the latest example of the prolonged effects COVID-19 has inflicted upon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The $20 billion chip is out of the bag, Intel is coming according to TIME.com

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–TIME.com confirmed late Thursday that chipmaker Intel is committing $20 billion to build a “mega-site” in New Albany, Ohio. Thursday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office that he and the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would join JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.
NEW ALBANY, OH
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Completes First Test Flight in Eight Months

Stratolaunch’s Roc—the biggest airplane in the world—returned to the sky Sunday, completing its first test flight in more than eight months. The four-hour and 23-minute mission expanded Roc’s proven test envelope, including a higher altitude, as well as retracting and extending one of Roc’s main landing gear in flight for the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Student gets plane to himself for eight hours on transatlantic flight

British student Kai Forsyth got a taste of the private jet life on a recent flight from London to Orlando, Florida - quickly realising he was the only passenger on board.Forsyth posted two videos of the eerily quiet flight to TikTok, captioning one: “What would you do if you were the only passenger and had the plane to yourself?”Mr Forsyth says he first noticed something odd when he went to select a seat for his British Airways flight from Gatwick to Orlando, where he is enrolled at Rollins College.“You know how you pick seats when you’re checking in? There...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Flight Attendants#Russia#Europe#Belgian#American#British#Ap Photo#Southwest Airlines
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
The Independent

‘We have Covid, shhh’: plane passenger shocked by woman’s text on flight

A plane passenger was reportedly shocked to glimpse a woman’s text message over her shoulder on a recent flight which read, “We have Covid, shhhh”.The traveller uploaded a picture of the message on the woman’s phone to Reddit, along with the caption: “Is this even legal?”.The rest of the message in the image shared reads: “That’s why we’re returning home a day early. On the plane…”It is unclear whether the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, was real, with some users suggesting the photo had been faked.Others pontificated that the woman wrote the message on purpose as she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Airline accused of letting emotional support dog die on flight

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff...
PETS
UPI News

CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19 list of destinations to avoid traveling to. The CDC divides countries into four levels when determining travel advisories related to COVID-19. Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy