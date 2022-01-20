ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Why Is This Man In A Robe Trying To Sell Me A House in East Grand Rapids?

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
We live in an attention economy, and the best way to get attention is to appear in your real estate ad scantily clad?. This may be a sign that the booming real estate economy may be slowing down. A video highlighting a house up for sale on Plymouth Avenue...

What’s the Story Behind the Giant Snowman in Holland?

You may have seen pictures on social media, or maybe you've seen it in person while driving by: Someone built a 13-foot snowman in Holland, Mich. I saw a post about the huge snowman form the City of Holland and immediately wanted to know more! It seems like that must've been a ton of work! Who built this fantastic Frosty? And why?
Meat Loaf Got His First Taste of Success in Michigan

Motown, Alice Cooper, Dow Chemical, and "96 Tears" all factor into the beginning of Meat Loaf's career. Michigan helped form one of rock's biggest artists. If you're thinking "rest in peace," you took the words right out of my mouth. Larger than life rocker Meat Loaf passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. He was known for the worldwide success of the album Bat Out of Hell and a noteworthy acting career that included The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne's World highlighting more than 50 screen credits in movies and on television. Marvin Aday was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to southern California to join a band, but it was Michigan that was incredibly formative in his early career.
Grand Rapids Woman Starts Collecting Coats After Seeing A Homeless Man In Need

Grand Rapids is such an amazing place. I know it seems like only bad things are happening in our neighborhoods and communities when we watch the news or check social media. But sometimes something positive catches your eye and you're reminded how kind and caring people really can be. For me, that was a few days ago when I saw a post by Nicole Chipman on a Facebook group called Grand Rapids Informed.
Gun Lake Casino Warms Hearts With Generous Donation for Heat

Michigan winters are cold, and for our most vulnerable residents that can be very dangerous. The next time you spin the big wheel on the floor at Gun Lake Casino, you could be helping your neighbors win here in West Michigan. According to their website, the mission of Exodus Place...
