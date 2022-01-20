ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta University basketball fans fill court with over a thousand stuffed animals for Ronald McDonald House

By Brandon Dawson
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University’s men’s basketball team had some fluffy guests on the court Wednesday night.

Fans were encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game against Georgia Southwestern.

After Augusta University made it’s first basket, fans threw the stuffed animals on the court. The stuffed animals were collected and donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta.

“We’re trying to raise awareness. I know it’s after the holiday season, but we still want to give back to our community and it’s a great way for our Augusta University students to give back as well. So, we have six core values at university and one of them is compassion and I feel like compassion’s really important for all of our students. To really give back, we’re one of the leading universities for health care. We’ve been giving back constantly with the COVID-19 crisis and this is just an additional way for us to give back,” said Assistant Director of Student Programs, Roberto Aragon.

“I think it’s amazing that it’s bringing our community together, not only Augusta University, but Augusta as a whole,” said student, Codi Kimball.

When it was all said and done the Augusta University community didn’t hold back on giving back with over 1,100 stuffed animals being tossed onto the court.

“We house children that are actually at the children’s center, needed for cancer treatment, and we have a toy room. So, anytime the children check in they can go to the toy room and pick out a toy or when they arrive we have toys on their bed and these will be used to augment that whole program,” said Finance and Development Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chris Pence.

There’s no doubt that all these stuffed animals will find a good home and representatives from Augusta University and the Ronald McDonald House say they are thankful for the fans who participated in the charitable event.

“We just want to give you a big ‘thank you’. We can only survive with the support of the community and AU’s been a great partner and these fraternities and sororities have stepped up many times. So, a big ‘thank you’ from the Ronald McDonald House to you guys: ‘Appreciate it.'” said Pence.

The Ronald McDonald House of Augusta has been serving the CSRA since 1984.

