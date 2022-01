When he was on the campaign trail for president, Joe Biden acknowledged that Americans’ student loan debt is a crisis that urgently needs to be addressed. He wasn’t willing to go as far as some of his opponents were, but he agreed at the time that the next president should forgive some amount of debt. By the time he became the presumptive Democratic nominee, he was calling for an “immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person.”

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO