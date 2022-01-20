ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Francis Bourgeois choo-choo-choose to date you? Take this quiz to find out

By Georgia Mooney
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t take a genius to notice Francis Bourgeois is criminally attractive. If you’ve got a set of functioning eyes then you’ll understand just how fit he is. You don’t...

thetab.com

The Independent

Francis Bourgeois: Joe Jonas delights fans as he goes trainspotting with TikTok star

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois shocked fans as he went trainspotting with Joe Jonas.The British social media has amassed more than two million followers and nearly 35 million likes with his videos on the short-form platform, in which he travels the British countryside sharing his love for trains.In a clip shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (12 January), Bourgeois was seen collaborating with an unlikely companion as he and Jonas hung together in a field near a train track.The Jonas Brothers singer also shared a video zoomed in on Bourgeois’ train badge, before panning out to show the social...
TV & VIDEOS
tatler.com

Why everyone - from Joe Jonas to Gucci - is obsessed with TikTok trainspotting sensation Francis Bourgeois

It is full steam ahead for The North Face x Gucci latest campaign with the introduction of trainspotter extraordinaire Francis Bourgeois as its latest unlikely muse. If you are not from the TikTok generation then Francis’s rise to superstardom with his geek chic hobby may have passed you by. The eccentric chap rose to fame during lockdown when he posted joyful videos of him squealing with delight and enthusing about ‘tones’ and ‘thrashing’ during trainspotting adventures around the UK.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Drum

Highsnobiety on Francis Bourgeois’s Gucci x North Face ad: ‘His passion is infectious’

The Drum catches up with Highsnobiety to take a closer look at one the most talked about ads of the year so far. How did a 21-year-old eccentric trainspotter from England get onboard one of the most highly anticipated fashion drops of the year? For Francis Bourgeois, the ticket to his success has been a combination of a few factors – lockdown, TikTok and simply being his free-spirited self online – all of which has led to him becoming the face of Highsnobiety’s new film for The North Face and Gucci collaboration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Joe Jonas
The Drum

Ads of the Week: from Francis Bourgeois in Gucci to Twitter’s manifestations

Every Wednesday, The Drum picks the top global campaigns from our Creative Works. This week, TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois starred in Highsnobiety’s Gucci and The North Face collaboration video, Twitter billboards highlighted celebrities’ historic tweets that came true and tennis superstar Emma Raducanu batted off negative comments in Nike’s new spot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

Michelle Kwan said it best: "I'm always full of surprises." The former Olympic figure skater revealed she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan. "I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
CELEBRITIES

