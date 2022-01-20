RCC Partners With Cannabis Career Institute Online To Bolster Business Opportunities In Emerging Cannabis Industry; Congers Contractor Indicted; Briefs
RCC Partners With Cannabis Career Institute Online To Bolster Business Opportunities In Emerging Cannabis Industry. Cannabis Career Institute Online (CCI Online) is co-hosting a one-day workshop, Cannabis Business Opportunities in New York with Rockland Community College. The workshop will showcase the full scope — from seed to sale — of business...rcbizjournal.com
Comments / 0