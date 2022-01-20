ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US-China rivalry shaping major market response to chip shortage

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automotive industry is globally interconnected; when one major producer suffers,...

www.automotiveworld.com

automotiveworld.com

Chip shortage to plague automotive through to 2023 and beyond

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the automotive industry. However, one significant hurdle has been the disruption caused to the world’s semiconductor supply, worsened by the pandemic, but ultimately driven by global demand for technology. The most recent suggestions claim that the shortage is unlikely to ease...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Devastating Chip Shortage Is Projected to Last Into 2023 or Longer

The pandemic has created countless issues worldwide. One is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, which has hamstrung many industries, including the automotive sector. Car manufacturers have had to scramble to hit production targets and satisfy demand from the car shopping public. Over the past year, the problem has frustrated many producers and consumers, but a potential endpoint is on the horizon, though some stumbling blocks still lie ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
Bloomberg

VW Bets on EVs for China Growth as Chip Shortage Hits Sales

Volkswagen AG is betting demand for electric vehicles and easing supply constraints will help it return to growth in China this year, after the global chip shortage dented sales in 2021. Deliveries fell to 3.3 million vehicles last year, down 14% from 2020 when the first wave of coronavirus swept...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

2021 EV deliveries in China by the numbers: How some of the market’s major players grew

As we eagerly slam the book shut on 2021 and look toward a promising year of further EV adoption in 2022, it’s important to look back and assess how far the global market has come during this most recent trip around the Sun. From there, we can compare 2021’s numbers to the year prior and gain an idea of the trajectories many of the major EV automakers may travel on into 2022. We will begin with EV deliveries in China, a rich mecca of EV production and innovation with many companies now expanding to other markets around the globe.
ECONOMY
rubbernews.com

The chip shortage is back for Year 2

Any prediction that the new year was going to herald the end of the global microchip shortage and its persistent interruption of badly needed vehicles was wishful thinking. Insufficient chip supplies will probably keep tripping up the industry for months to come, say auto executives and production forecasters, even as some auto makers make deals to pay more for chips to get a higher priority among customers, and even as chip makers promise new capacity plans.
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Autoneum: Revenue development in 2021 impacted by semiconductor shortage

Business of the automobile industry and its suppliers was impacted in 2021 by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and the correspondingly restrained development of production volumes, which was about the same as the previous year. Autoneum’s revenue in local currencies declined slightly by 1.6% compared with the previous year. In Swiss francs, Group revenue decreased by 2.3% to CHF 1 700.4 million year-on-year. For 2021 as a whole, an EBIT margin of a little more than 3% and a free cash flow of around CHF 70 million are expected.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Intel To Spend $20 Bn On US Chip Plants Amid Shortage

US semiconductor giant Intel on Friday announced a $20 billion investment to build two new semiconductor plants in Ohio, as a global chip shortage fans the inflation wave weighing on Joe Biden's presidency. Biden is urging manufacturers to bring production back to the United States, once a leader in making...
BUSINESS
Economy
Country
China
automotiveworld.com

FUSO launches the new Euro VI-compliant lineup for the Taiwanese market, achieves 30 consecutive years of market dominance

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen), is pleased to announce the official launch of the new Euro VI-compatible lineup of light-, medium- and heavy-duty FUSO trucks for the Taiwanese market. An event celebrating the new range of vehicles took place at the Tainan Airport on December 23rd, 2021.
WORLD
everythingrf.com

IDTechEx Discusses Market Momentum in RFID and the Impact of Chip Shortages

Almost two years after the COVID-19 outbreak began, the world still seems to be in a tunnel but perhaps closer to the light this time (hopefully). Despite the negative impact the pandemic caused, there are some positive sides. For example, it accelerated digitalization – businesses were pushed to adopt technologies quicker to improve production as well as management efficiency.
NFL
gizmochina.com

China recorded a 15.9% YoY rise in smartphone shipments in 2021 despite chip shortage

The Chinese smartphone market is experiencing a rebound, going by the latest numbers coming from government data. The latest official data shows that China had shipped about 342.8 million smartphones to the domestic market in 2021, which indicates a 15.9% improvement from the previous year. The numbers show a strong performance given the large dip that occurred due to the pandemic. The current figure however falls below the pre-pandemic performance, but the outlook remains bright.
WORLD
automotiveworld.com

Britishvolt powers ahead with plans to build transformational UK battery Gigaplant to meet EV demand

HM Government announced today their support for electric-vehicle battery pioneer Britishvolt. An in principle offer of funding has been made through the Automotive Transformation Fund which has enabled a long-term partnership with Trixtax and abrdn that will deliver £1.7bn in private funding. This historic investment will help propel the UK’s successful energy transition on the road to zero.
WORLD
CNET

The global chip shortage is boosting US manufacturing: What you need to know

When you can't buy that Ford F-150 pickup or Sony PS5, blame the chip shortage. A worldwide problem triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has metastasized into a years-long disruption of everything electronic. Product shortages caused problems for the most impressive exercise of consumer power, the American holiday shopping season. If...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The chip shortage may finally be easing for PC shoppers

The chip shortage that’s been plaguing the IT industry for almost two years may be easing for PC shoppers, new research has claimed. Market analysts TrendForce says that starting from November 2021, material shortages for PCs and laptops have been “partially alleviated”. As a result, the shipment volume of PC ODMs has been in an upward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

Semiconductor shortage inspires supply chain rethink

They might be an integral automotive component, but semiconductors are just one of many parts automakers and suppliers require to build their products. However, the ongoing chip shortage means this small component has lit the fuse on a debate many automotive stakeholders were having even pre-pandemic: that automotive supply chains are due a rethink.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial Times

China’s high-tech rise sharpens rivalry with the US

As the harbingers of China’s rise to superpower status proliferate, the urge in Washington to decouple from its “strategic competitor” intensifies. But, in 2022, the increasingly bipolar world that results from this basic dynamic is set to cause a host of geopolitical headaches for smaller powers and multinational corporations.
FOREIGN POLICY
automotiveworld.com

Automotive megatrend development barrels on despite chip shortage

The need for semiconductors will only increase as vehicles become more connected and technically complex. Even in a stable industry, this ramp-up in demand presents a huge hurdle in itself. However, in a world still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges it has presented to existing supply chains, ensuring there are enough chips on hand is proving even more difficult.
CARS
Nature.com

Response of soil structure and crop yield to soft rock in Mu Us sandy land, China

The sandy land leaks water and fertilizer, and is seriously degraded, while the soft rock has a special depression structure, which plays a role in retaining water and fertilizer. The application of soft rock new material to sand reclamation can improve the ecological environment and ensure the quality of basic cultivated land. The soft rock and sand were mixed in different volume ratios (1:0, 11:1, 5:1, 4:1, 3:1, 2:1, 7:5, 1:1, 5:7, 1:2, 1:3, 1:4, 1:5, 1:11, 0:1) to prepare the composite soil, and its Raman spectrum characteristics, microstructure, texture composition and potato yield were studied. The results show that there are more silt and clay particles in the soft rock and more coarse particles in the sand. The peak position of the sand is 464.5Â cmâˆ’1. With the increase of the content of the soft rock, the peak position decreases gradually. When the content of the soft rock accounts for more than 50%, the soil structure collapses and also becomes compact, at the same time the compressive stress is generated between the soil particles. When the ratio of soft rock to sand is 1:1, the soil texture is loam. The potato yield of the soil with the ratio of 1:5 of soft rock and sand cover increases significantly by 4.89"“37.31% and 4.08"“35.95% compared with that of 1:1 and 1:2 compound soils. Under the condition of 1:1 and 1:2 compounded ratio of soft rock and sand, there are more cementitious materials between the soil particles generated. The compounded ratio 1:5 is most suitable ratio for potato growth of local economic crop. The results confirmed that the Raman spectroscopy characteristics of SiO2 molecules can be used to study the cementation force between composite soil particles. When the compound ratio is 1:5, the soil improvement of Mu Us sandy land and the high yield of potatoes can be achieved, which could also provides a theoretical basis for sandy land remediation.
AGRICULTURE
invezz.com

Nomura’s outlook on the global chip shortage for 2022

David Wong says the global chip shortage will continue to improve this year. He expects prices in the semi space to remain firm in the first half of 2022. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) ended 2021 with a close to 45% gain. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) closed 2021 with...
MARKETS

