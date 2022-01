Splitgate, the Halo-esque shooter with a love of portals, released to beta late last year. The beta hit the ground running, and was so popular that people couldn’t even play it. As folks were trying to dive into the Splitgate craze, its servers buckled, and queue lines were implemented. Long story short, people couldn’t get enough. The developer, 1047 Games, eventually eased the server strain, and gathered $100 million USD in funding to develop the game and fuel its future. Next week, we’ll see the fruits of that cash and labor, as Splitgate beta Season 1 will launch next week with new modes, a map, and a custom map creator.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO