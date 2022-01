Sania Mirza won another round in the mixed doubles on Sunday morning and made it to the last eight of the Australian Open, the event that was to introduce her to India and the world seventeen years ago. Now that she’s announced that 2022 is going to be her final season and this her final Australian Open, the first thought is: Damn Covid, what Sania deserves is a farewell Tour. That would be vintage Her, in unapologetic Diva mode. Soaking in the lights and the applause, waving to the crowds, even allowing herself a 360-degree turnaround twirl.

TENNIS ・ 15 HOURS AGO