A Syracuse man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly stealing checks made out to a business and changing them over to his name. The investigation began in June of 2021 when the Utica Police Department says it was made aware of several checks that had been stolen while they were being delivered to other businesses. The checks, for payments for outstanding service bills, were from Carlo Masi Distributors.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO