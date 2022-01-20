ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have stormed an apartment in Kabul, arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters. A Taliban statement appeared...

raleighnews.net

UN asks Taliban to probe issue of missing Afghan women activists

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 25 (ANI): The UN's top envoy in Afghanistan met Taliban's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul on Monday, where she asked the leadership of the Islamist group to probe the issue of missing Afghan women activists. Taman Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel were abducted from their homes...
AFP

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital. Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001. At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP. A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
The Independent

Taliban economy conference in Kabul stresses need for funds

Five months into their rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban have increased revenue, cracked down on corruption and collected a surprising $1 billion in exports, the U.N. representative for the country said Wednesday. At the same time, Deborah Lyons, head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, stressed the need for the Taliban to be inclusive and guarantee the rights of minorities and women. “An economy thrives only when women and all segments of a society are equal participants," she cautioned. Lyons spoke at a one-day economic conference organized by the Taliban — their first such event, held at a...
The Independent

British soldiers who rescued thousands from Kabul during Taliban takeover awarded medals

Members of British military who took part in the evacuation from Kabul in the chaotic and violent aftermath of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban have been awarded a specially commissioned medal. The airlift of 15,000 people, including families with babies and elderly relations, who had desperately rushed to the airport seeking safety was the biggest humanitarian operation undertaken by the UK since the Second World War.Now members of the Army, RAF and Royal Navy who took part in the mission will get the silver Operational Service Medal (OSM) Afghanistan. The airlift took part amid strife and ended...
NewsBreak
AFP

Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's delegation called an "achievement in itself". The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can resume as hunger threatens more than half of Afghanistan's population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway. The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right.
raleighnews.net

Taliban closes key money-exchange market in Kabul, vendors pulled out

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 19 (ANI): The Taliban on Monday shut down a key money-exchange market in Kabul, Boli market in Sarai Shahzada and have also pulled out the vendors. Boli is a market inside Sarai Shahzada where large amounts of money are exchanged and the afghani's value against foreign currencies...
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
