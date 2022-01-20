Man rescued from burning home in Kansas City, MO

A man was pulled from a burning home by a Kansas City, Missouri, police captain Thursday morning.

The fire was reported a little after 8 a.m. near East 25th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When Capt. Jennifer Jones arrived, she saw a man trying to evacuate the home and helped him to safety.

The man suffered minor burns.

Jones was in the area because she had been letting kids sit in her police car to stay warm while waiting on the school bus, according to KCPD.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the house is a total loss, according to KCFD.

Officials believe the fire was started by a fueled heater.