ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man rescued from burning home in Kansas City, MO

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SQYe_0dqvZ7OC00

A man was pulled from a burning home by a Kansas City, Missouri, police captain Thursday morning.

The fire was reported a little after 8 a.m. near East 25th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When Capt. Jennifer Jones arrived, she saw a man trying to evacuate the home and helped him to safety.

The man suffered minor burns.

Jones was in the area because she had been letting kids sit in her police car to stay warm while waiting on the school bus, according to KCPD.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the house is a total loss, according to KCFD.

Officials believe the fire was started by a fueled heater.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Heater#East Patrol Capt#25th Prospect#Kcpolice#Kcpd#Kcfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy