Hogle Zoo receives Disney Conservation funding

Nine-year-old great horned owl, Roxie, has recovered from cataract surgery performed recently to save her sight. The retired ambassador animal was observed squinting her right eye and under closer examination, her care team noticed she was doing it more frequently. Over the course of two years, Roxie underwent numerous eye exams and procedures, including the eventual removal of her right eye, and discovery of cataract in her left eye. In order to better treat her eye issues, she needed multiple eye drops daily for which her trainers worked diligently to train her to voluntarily accept the drops. Within 10 days, Roxie’s trainers were able to successfully start administering voluntary medicated eye drops which continued through her July 2021 right eye removal and left eye cataract surgery and recovery in November.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO