ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hogle Zoo receives Disney Conservation funding

By DIRK FACER, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo is throwing a party of sorts thanks to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Zoo is receiving funding for a “Party for the Planet” with support from the Disney Conservation Fund. It’s part of an initiative to provide “family-friendly volunteer and conservation action opportunities...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Zoo makes annual wildlife conservation donation in honor of Betty White

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Partners In Conservation will make this year's annual grant to the Gorilla Doctors in honor of Betty White. Partners In Conservation –– a grassroots group created by the zoo in 1991 to protect African wildlife through humanitarian projects –– will grant $40,000 in privately raised funds to the Gorilla Doctors, an organization dedicated to conserving mountain and eastern lowland gorillas through veterinary medicine.
COLUMBUS, OH
1350kman.com

Sunset Zoo receives $10,000 grant

Sunset Zoo has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to promote local conservation efforts. The zoo announced the award is to promote conservation education efforts from the A-Z-A and the Disney Conservation Fund. This year, the association of Zoos and Aquariums has awarded Party...
TRAVEL
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Zoo receives $1.5 million estate gift

AKRON — The Akron Zoo is celebrating after receiving the largest estate gift in its history. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it caused many places to make budget cuts. The Akron Zoo wasn't immune. The zoo planned to build two new habitats, but officials said those plans were placed...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogle Zoo#Zoos#Our Zoo#Volunteers#The Zoo#Disney Conservation#Aza
WWEEK

The Forest Park Conservancy Has Received a 60-Acre Land Donation for Conservation Purposes

Forest Park’s long-term well-being is now a little more secure following the donation of 60 acres of land for conservation just north of the recreation area. The Forest Park Conservancy announced Jan. 12 that it had entered a partnership with property owners Diane Field and Dick Williams, who decided to permanently protect the parcel. That land has remained undeveloped since they purchased it in 2004.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Triplicate

Virtual Conservation Lecture hosted by Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation

The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series is virtual for 2021/22 and the third virtual lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, at 6:45 p.m. Ken Ramirez will be joining from Karen Pryor Clicker Training to discuss Conservation Connection: Training to Save Wildlife. Zoo updates and information will begin at...
ANIMALS
bizjournals

Conservation Nation emerges from Friends of the National Zoo with new mission

In January 2021, the news emerged that Friends of the National Zoo — affectionately known as FONZ — would dissolve its partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo after 63 years. With the zoo shuttered for much of the year due to Covid-19, there was no revenue to support the organization, which had staffed daily guest relations positions, in addition to running major events like Brew at the Zoo.
ANIMALS
WIBW

Sunset Zoo receives $10K grant to promote conservation efforts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Disney Conservation Fund recently awarded the Sunset Zoo with a $10,000 grant to promote conservation education. The AZA has awarded Party for the Planet®: Spring Into Action grants to 11 projects led by AZA-accredited facilities this year,...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Journal Record

On the Town: Zoo plans conservation trip to Africa

Fresh off its successful Safari Lights tour over the holidays and a year that broke attendance records with more than 1 million visitors, the Oklahoma City Zoo is organizing a conservation trip to Africa. This 10-night tour through Tanzania, hosted in partnership with Ujuzi African Travel, is the first the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blooloop.com

Conservation, community & hope for the future at Denver Zoo

Bert Vescolani has been president & CEO of Denver Zoo since 2018, following seven years as president & CEO of the Saint Louis Science Centre in St. Louis, where he led the largest exhibit expansion in its 30-year history and fundraising efforts focused on capital projects. Vescolani has held numerous...
DENVER, CO
sciotopost.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Honors Betty White’s Conservation Legacy With Grant to Gorilla Doctors

Powell, OH – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Partners In Conservation (PIC) is proud to make its annual grant to the Gorilla Doctors this year in honor of Betty White. Betty’s passion for the animal world and dedication to the zoo and wildlife conservation communities was lifelong. She was a supporter of the Gorilla Doctors’ work with the endangered mountain gorillas in East Central Africa – first through the Morris Animal Foundation where she was a board member and then through Gorilla Doctors directly.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Laker/Lutz News

Museum receives funding

Florida Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), has awarded the Pioneer Florida Museum & Village a $15,000 grant for general operating costs to help recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the museum. “The American...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park sets a new visitation record

Yellowstone National Park smashed its record for the busiest recreational tourist season ever in 2021, and July saw the most visitors ever, eclipsing the one million mark. Park officials reported there were 4,860,537 recreational visits during the year, an increase of 28 percent over 2020. Officials also reported that while individual vehicle counts set a […] The post Yellowstone National Park sets a new visitation record appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
houstonzoo.org

Houston Zoo Great Horned Owl Receives Extraordinary Care

Nine-year-old great horned owl, Roxie, has recovered from cataract surgery performed recently to save her sight. The retired ambassador animal was observed squinting her right eye and under closer examination, her care team noticed she was doing it more frequently. Over the course of two years, Roxie underwent numerous eye exams and procedures, including the eventual removal of her right eye, and discovery of cataract in her left eye. In order to better treat her eye issues, she needed multiple eye drops daily for which her trainers worked diligently to train her to voluntarily accept the drops. Within 10 days, Roxie’s trainers were able to successfully start administering voluntary medicated eye drops which continued through her July 2021 right eye removal and left eye cataract surgery and recovery in November.
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS
KSLTV

Bonneville Salt Flats to be studied closely

SALT LAKE CITY — Scientific data is being collected to better understand a variety of effects on the famed Bonneville Salt Flats. A collaborative effort between the Utah Geological Survey, University of Utah, Bureau of Land Management, Intrepid Potash, and the land speed racing community is studying how climate, racing, salt laydown and potash mining impacts growth, salt dissolution and sustainability.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy