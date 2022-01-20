ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

COVID test giveaway planned for Friday in Opelousas

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ka8Mg_0dqvYhqm00

A COVID test giveaway will take place on Friday in Opelousas.

Acadiana Practitioners, LLC will hold a giveaway on January 21, beginning at 3:00 pm at 1119 Prudhomme Circle.

One free kit will be given to each person present for the giveaway.

Kits will be handed out while supplies last.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Lafayette pastor opens church to keep homeless safe from weather

Lafayette will be experiencing one of its coldest nights. A Lafayette pastor is thinking about those who have nowhere to keep warm, the homeless. Pastor and Dr. Lawrence Levi III met with KATC at Freedom World Church to share his efforts, "We are here to open up our doors to all of the homeless people that may not have anywhere to go tonight. So that they cannot be in such a severe weather conditions to where it can actually be hazardous to their health."
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Opelousas, LA
Society
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Opelousas, LA
Government
KATC News

Youngsville celebrates Arbor Day

Youngsville celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday. The event was held during the evening hours at the Southside Regional Park. Over 80 trees were donated to be planted in the park. Chris Adams of the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association tells KATC, "We're planting these trees and shrubs right on the edge of the water. They're all adapted to live in wetlands so they like their feet getting wet, and they'll give habitat for fish as well as birds and pollinators above and below ground."
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KATC News

COVID vaccine sites for next week

Here are the vaccination and testing sites for next week. The Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine available for people ages 5 years and older; the 1st dose, 2nd dose and Booster are available. People ages 5 to 17 need to have a parent or guardian present and all those who come should bring their vaccination site.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KATC News

Virtual seminar on human trafficking offered

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is co-hosting a virtual event titled Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections and Complexities on Wednesday, March 16 from 3 to 4 pm. The session is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Acadiana Practitioners#Llc#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Kaplan adds Juneteenth to its list of holidays

Juneteenth is now recognized in the City of Kaplan. Its council approved a resolution to add it as a municipal holiday on Tuesday night. Kaplan Mayor, Mike Kloesel, tells KATC, "In 2020, President Biden signed a proclamation that made Juneteenth a national holiday and since the City of Kaplan follows national holiday guidelines, we had inadvertently left that off the list because it was new holiday. So, all we were doing tonight was adding that to our list of holidays that we will observe."
KAPLAN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KATC News

Cypress Bayou Casino plans hiring event

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is planning a hiring event later this month. The event is planned for January 27 in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, located at 832 Martin Luther King Road in Charenton. The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
CHARENTON, LA
KATC News

Help needed in locating runaway

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway. Rontreviona Robinson, 16, of Carencro, was last seen in late October 2021 and is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Regional Airport cuts ribbon on new terminal

The new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport will officially open to the public on Thursday, January 20. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 19, to conclude the three-year, $150 million project. Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy