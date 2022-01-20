COVID test giveaway planned for Friday in Opelousas
A COVID test giveaway will take place on Friday in Opelousas.
Acadiana Practitioners, LLC will hold a giveaway on January 21, beginning at 3:00 pm at 1119 Prudhomme Circle.
One free kit will be given to each person present for the giveaway.
Kits will be handed out while supplies last.
