Virtual seminar on human trafficking offered

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
United Way of Southwest Louisiana is co-hosting a virtual event titled Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections and Complexities on Wednesday, March 16 from 3 to 4 pm. The session is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Co-hosted with United Way Worldwide’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking and a team of survivor leaders from the anti-trafficking movement, an overview of the issues surrounding this wide-spread and invisible crime will be discussed. Strategies to collectively combat the issue will be shared with audience members.

“Although it is illegal everywhere, we know it is still happening everywhere which includes our own community,” explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “We need to recognize the signs and become unified in a strategy to combat it.”

Registration for this live learning session is required. The link can be found on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s social media here and the website at unitedwayswla.org.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

