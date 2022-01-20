ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Time Amok

By Diana Keng
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Star Trek crew gets a few team-building adventures, and throwing in a time anomaly is a classic Trek technique. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 8 moves the action forward while providing a potentially catastrophic lesson on the importance of everyone's contribution. On a more serious note, it's...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Release Date Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Have you been anxiously waiting for the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Paramount+ has finally announced that the show will launch on Thursday, March 3rd. One of the 10 episodes will be released each week. A poster and a teaser video were unveiled last year. Picard was renewed for...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Offers First Clue to Chakotay's Fate

Star Trek: Prodigy returns his week with its latest episode, "First Con-tact." Following last week's epic, Easter egg-filled tribute episode, the latest Star Trek: Prodigy sees the Protostar crew engaging in a longstanding Star Trek tradition by embarking on a first contact mission. Things do not go to plan -- or at least not to the plan that most of them thought they were enacting. But while the crew is planetside, Hologram Janeway continues her investigation into the fate of the Starfleet officers previously operating aboard the Protostar. She doesn't remember that crew, captained by Chakotay, the real Janeway's former first officer aboard the USS Voyager. However, examining the recently recovered recording of them in action may have revealed a clue to their fate. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "First Con-tact."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Second TV Show Emerges With Peloton Twist As A Plot Point

Peloton is not having a good winter. Fresh off its And Just Like That…commercial with suddenly controversial Chris Noth, an ad which showed him recovering from a TV death caused by his heart attack after a workout, comes a second product placement that’s not going to enhance Peloton’s allure. Already reeling from its announcement last week that it is halting production of its connected fitness products as demand wanes, Peloton must now face another tv show that seems to indicate its devices may cause issues for a certain segment of the population. SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE In the Season...
TV & VIDEOS
trekcore.com

New STAR TREK: PRODIGY Images: “First Con-tact”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week for the second of this winter’s five episodes — and today we’ve got new images from “First Con-tact” ahead of Thursday’s debut!. While last week’s cliffhanger revealed that the Protostar got lost in the Delta Quadrant after it...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Episodes#Diviner#Protostar#Drednoks
gamerevolution.com

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 1: Release date, when and how to watch

It feels like forever since the series was announced, and we finally have Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 1 release date. Paramount has kept a tight lid on the series, and we’re pumped to finally see what Captain Pike’s five-year mission has in store. Fortunately, there’s not long to wait for the first season of Strange New World to begin.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Series

This crew will have many more adventures in the future. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season on the Paramount+ streaming service. There will be 10 episodes. A sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy may just use time travel to explain a major plot thread

Star Trek: Prodigy introduced some plot points that convolute things. Star Trek: Prodigy may have mucked up the timeline a bit when they created the U.S.S. Protostar, a ship that Starfleet created and was once captained by Chakotay of Star Trek: Voyager fame. The only problem is that the ship was something that was being searched for 17 years prior to the events of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

Podcast: All Access Star Trek Follows Its Prime Directive To Talk ‘Section 31’ And “First Con-tact” From ‘Prodigy’

Tony and Laurie report that production on season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is back up and running after a brief Covid break, then discuss the upcoming Picard audio drama starring Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan. They talk about Discovery‘s nomination for a Make-up Guild Award (and a bit of Trek’s Emmy history) and a recent interview with Shazad Latif where he was asked about the status of the Section 31 show. They wrap up the news with a plug for the TrekTalks livestream event to benefit the Hollywood Food Coalition happening this weekend.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
trekmovie.com

First Look Images Of “Time Amok” – Episode 108 Of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The eighth episode of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy arrives on Paramount+ this week. We have details and photos to get you started. Following last week’s “First Con-tact,” Prodigy once again has an episode that plays on a previous title, in this case, the classic Star Trek episode “Amok Time.” Prodigy’s “Time Amoke” debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 20.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy used an obscure reference to create Murf

Murf was created for Star Trek: Prodigy using an obscure reference. Murf is the cutest little…well, we don’t know yet, on Star Trek: Prodigy. Is it a slug? Couldn’t be. Much too cute for that. Sentient silly putty or a unique alien race that has yet to be identified in Star Trek lore? Have we even heard or seen anything like Murf before? Well, yes and no.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Reboots the Best Type of Time Travel

In Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Bones (Deforest Kelley) reminds Kirk (William Shatner) — and the audience — about how the crew of the classic Enterprise has traveled back in time before. “Sure, slingshot around the sun. If you pick up enough speed you’re in time-warp. If you don’t, you’re fried.” And now in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, this classic, and wonderfully suspenseful version of time travel is finally back. No Guardian of Forever. No time crystals. Just slingshotting around the sun like a bunch of maniacs. Here’s what that means and why it’s awesome…
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Paramount+ renews Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, sets Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere date

Discovery, set to return for Season 4 on Feb. 10, has been picked up for Season 5. Lower Decks, returning this summer for Season 3, has been renewed for Season 4. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its May 5 series premiere. And Picard has received a March 3 Season 2 premiere date.
PARAMOUNT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy