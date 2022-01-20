ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Floor Talk: Hold, spin, repeat

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold-and-spin as a slot game mechanic takes its place alongside the wheel and free spins. The evolution of the slot machine has brought new game mechanics in waves. They appear in one mega-hit slot machine, they are adapted by other manufacturers, and eventually, they become a feature used liberally in slot...

cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Book Review — The Caesars Palace Coup

The subtitle is perhaps the best summary of this magnificent book: “How a Billionaire Brawl Over the Famous Casino Exposed the Power and Greed of Wall Street.” You cannot be in this industry and not have had some curiosity about the inner workings of Caesars during the last few decades. They were and are the largest casino operator in the world. Their roots were planted by the legendary William “Bill” Harrah, who built an all-star team and world class resorts in Reno and Lake Tahoe. It first transitioned to Holiday Inns and later Harrah’s Entertainment, expanding nationwide. Then began the age of Harvard professor Gary Loveman. His reign spanned from innovative marketing, additional acquisitions and frequent operational idiocy. But my view, and probably yours, was formed only by what we saw or experienced on Caesars’ surface. “Total Rewards,” immense scale, superb research and management consolidation were the elements that inspired awe from competitors. The almost-criminal lack of capital re-investment, deferred maintenance, price hikes and Harvard Supremacy were the elements that seemed self-destructive. If you read this book, some of the motives behind those moves become clear; even if the logic never will.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

JCM Global brings ICB system to Harrah’s Southern California

JCM Global has installed its ICB Intelligent Cash Box system at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. The installation marks the second Harrah’s casino in the state supported by ICB, the other being Harrah’s Northern California. Each of Harrah’s Resort Southern California’s 1,500 slot machines is equipped with JCM’s...
GAMBLING

