HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset

Vertex has become one of the preeminent growth stocks in the healthcare sector, but recently, the stock fell due to VX-814 and VX-864 failing to impress in the clinic. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a former winner of mine through a series of short-term position trades. Unfortunately, I didn't leave a remaining core position for a long-term investment because I didn't see Vertex's Cystic Fibrosis "CF" franchise standing the test of time. Consequently, I was willing to take the profits and wait for another opportunity to reload. Indeed, these trades were profitable; however, I was never able to find another opportunity to reload and I missed out on some of the long-term gains. Since then, Vertex has become one of the preeminent growth stocks in the healthcare sector, but recently, the stock fell due to VX-814 and VX-864 failing to impress in the clinic. These candidates were expected to become the next drivers to keep the growth narrative intact. Nonetheless, the company's CF portfolio along with their pipeline programs, including VX-147, should be sufficient to maintain the growth designation for several years to come. As a result, I am looking to accumulate a conservative VRTX position in my "Bioreactor Portfolio" for a long-term investment.

