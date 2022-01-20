ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Micro-cap biotech, HCW Biologics (HCWB +16.4%) has added more than a tenth on below-average volume after announcing that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecular Therapy, published a paper on the company’s lead asset,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Arcellx: Transforming Cell Therapies With Novel Target Binding Domains

Arcellx is developing cell engineering-based novel immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases with its novel proprietary D-Domain technology that transforms cell therapies with enhanced safety and efficacy. The Company’s D-Domains are small, fully synthetic, hydrophobic, and stable binding agents with improved affinity and target specificity, and unique structure, which can enable higher transduction efficiency, high cell surface expression, and low tonic signaling, when used in chimeric antigen receptor (‘CAR) constructs. The Company aims to overcome limitations of the traditional biologic-based, single-chain variable fragment (‘scFv) binding CAR T cells that have narrow applicability and high toxicity, benefiting only a small segment of patients, with its new class of D-Domain-based autologous and allogeneic CAR-Ts, which can be consistently produced and tailored to generate diverse libraries of proprietary target-binding domains to address the complexities of cancer.
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Capricor jumps 12% after CAP-1002 commercialization deal in U.S. for treatment of DMD

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) soars 12.4% premarket after entering into a partnership with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Capricor’s CAP-1002 in U.S., for treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare neuromuscular disease with limited treatment options. Capricor’s proprietary cell...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pancreatic Cancer#Biotechnology#Hcwb 16 4#Molecular Therapy#Hcw9218
Seeking Alpha

Evotec forms partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) has entered a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, focusing on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic disorders. Through phenotypic screening of human iPSC-derived cells, Evotec will identify small molecules able to modulate disease phenotypes, and then validate the underlying promising targets for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

West Pharmaceutical enters supply, technology pact with Corning

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced an exclusive supply and technology pact with Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The new collaboration includes a multimillion-dollar investment to expand Corning's Valor Glass technology to enable advanced injectable drug packaging and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry with the goal of advancing patient safety and expanding access to life-saving treatments.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial for Omicron-specific COVID-19 shot

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that the first patient was enrolled in their trial for the Omicron-based vaccine candidate. The study designed to test the vaccine as a two-dose primary series and as a booster dose will involve more than 1,400 healthy adults aged 18 – 55 years across three cohorts. The companies will draw upon some of the participants from those who took part in their Phase 3 COVID-19 booster study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Outlook Therapeutics provides business updates for 2022

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) provides business outlook for 2022. With the registration clinical trials now completed, Outlook plans to submit a new BLA for ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg) under the Public Health Service Act 351(a) regulatory pathway in Q1 of calendar 2022. If the BLA is approved as anticipated in Q1 of calendar...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Vertex: Growth At An Acceptable Valuation

Vertex has become one of the preeminent growth stocks in the healthcare sector, but recently, the stock fell due to VX-814 and VX-864 failing to impress in the clinic. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a former winner of mine through a series of short-term position trades. Unfortunately, I didn't leave a remaining core position for a long-term investment because I didn't see Vertex's Cystic Fibrosis "CF" franchise standing the test of time. Consequently, I was willing to take the profits and wait for another opportunity to reload. Indeed, these trades were profitable; however, I was never able to find another opportunity to reload and I missed out on some of the long-term gains. Since then, Vertex has become one of the preeminent growth stocks in the healthcare sector, but recently, the stock fell due to VX-814 and VX-864 failing to impress in the clinic. These candidates were expected to become the next drivers to keep the growth narrative intact. Nonetheless, the company's CF portfolio along with their pipeline programs, including VX-147, should be sufficient to maintain the growth designation for several years to come. As a result, I am looking to accumulate a conservative VRTX position in my "Bioreactor Portfolio" for a long-term investment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Amarin gains as activist Sarissa raises stake

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is trading ~3.7% higher in the pre-market on below-average volume after Sarissa Capital increased its holding in the biotech company to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously. According to a 13-D filing submitted Monday, the activist investor has executed multiple transactions to boost its stake, the last of which...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy