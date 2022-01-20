HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset

Arcellx is developing cell engineering-based novel immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases with its novel proprietary D-Domain technology that transforms cell therapies with enhanced safety and efficacy. The Company’s D-Domains are small, fully synthetic, hydrophobic, and stable binding agents with improved affinity and target specificity, and unique structure, which can enable higher transduction efficiency, high cell surface expression, and low tonic signaling, when used in chimeric antigen receptor (‘CAR) constructs. The Company aims to overcome limitations of the traditional biologic-based, single-chain variable fragment (‘scFv) binding CAR T cells that have narrow applicability and high toxicity, benefiting only a small segment of patients, with its new class of D-Domain-based autologous and allogeneic CAR-Ts, which can be consistently produced and tailored to generate diverse libraries of proprietary target-binding domains to address the complexities of cancer.
