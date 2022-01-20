Sources: New potential owner begins marketing former 900,000-square-foot complex on the North Side

Former Heinz Complex WPXI The front of the former Heinz complex is directly adjacent to a collection of other former Heinz buildings on the North Side. (Tim Schooley)

PITTSBURGH — What is likely one of the city’s biggest industrial properties as well as what may be the region’s largest vacant one may soon have a new owner as Colliers International begins pursuing new tenants for it.

The property is 1080 River Avenue, formerly the 900,000-square-foot complex in which Riverbend Foods operated, making soups and baby food before laying off more than 400 people, shutting down and filing for Chapter 11 almost four years ago.

Sources familiar with the deal who spoke anonymously to maintain their business relationships indicate that New York-based Golden East Investors has been pursuing the property and has it under agreement while it pursues its due diligence.

