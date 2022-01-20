ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Frank Floor Talk: Are you sure you hate all participation games?

cdcgamingreports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of casino gaming, 2021 was a year like no other. There was the fear of uncertainty. Would it be boom or more 2020 bust? Fortunately, it ended as a banner year for everyone, with the rare exception of those dependent on foreign travel and/or conventions. But, it...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Hold, spin, repeat

Hold-and-spin as a slot game mechanic takes its place alongside the wheel and free spins. The evolution of the slot machine has brought new game mechanics in waves. They appear in one mega-hit slot machine, they are adapted by other manufacturers, and eventually, they become a feature used liberally in slot design, each designer giving it his or her own spin.
HOBBIES
cdcgamingreports.com

Everi reaches deal with Exacta Systems to provide content, cabinets

Everi Holdings Wednesday announced an agreement to provide game content and cabinets for Exacta System’s historical horse racing system. Historical horse racing (HHR) refers to gambling that allows players to bet on replays of horse races. “Collaborating with Exacta Systems is a significant opportunity to introduce our extensive library...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

BetMGM CEO thinks profitability is possible in 2023

During Wednesday’s investor’s call, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said that he expected to reach profitability in 2023, “based on what I can see today.”. But Greenblatt hedged a bit on whether the sports and online betting joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain will truly be in the black next year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Book Review — The Caesars Palace Coup

The subtitle is perhaps the best summary of this magnificent book: “How a Billionaire Brawl Over the Famous Casino Exposed the Power and Greed of Wall Street.” You cannot be in this industry and not have had some curiosity about the inner workings of Caesars during the last few decades. They were and are the largest casino operator in the world. Their roots were planted by the legendary William “Bill” Harrah, who built an all-star team and world class resorts in Reno and Lake Tahoe. It first transitioned to Holiday Inns and later Harrah’s Entertainment, expanding nationwide. Then began the age of Harvard professor Gary Loveman. His reign spanned from innovative marketing, additional acquisitions and frequent operational idiocy. But my view, and probably yours, was formed only by what we saw or experienced on Caesars’ surface. “Total Rewards,” immense scale, superb research and management consolidation were the elements that inspired awe from competitors. The almost-criminal lack of capital re-investment, deferred maintenance, price hikes and Harvard Supremacy were the elements that seemed self-destructive. If you read this book, some of the motives behind those moves become clear; even if the logic never will.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hogan
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Games#Ben Jerry#Gaming#Slot Machine#Igt#Moody
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: IGT’s Resort Wallet approved for use at state gaming venues

International Game Technology Tuesday announced it has received regulatory approval in Nevada for its Resort Wallet module of the IGT Advantage casino management system. Resort Wallet, which includes an option for one-step external funding via IGTPay on personal mobile devices, can now legally be deployed throughout the state. “IGT earning...
NEVADA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Oklahoma: Downstream Casino adds Global Payments’ cashless gaming solution

Global Payments Gaming Solutions Tuesday announced the launch of VIP Mobility at the Downstream Casino Resort in Quawpaw, Oklahoma. VIP Mobility is billed as the gaming industry’s first mobile solution enabling true cashless gaming. “Downstream strives to be ahead of the curve in regards to technology and to reach...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Netherlands
rockpapershotgun.com

Absurdle is a Wordle variant that hates you - while Sweardle curses you

Wordle has engrossed me for a couple of weeks, along with much of the rest of the internet. It's also a free, simple word game, meaning it's relatively easy to recreate. Naturally, other developers are building their own twists on its core. Among them, Absurdle is my favourite, an "adversarial...
VIDEO GAMES
cdcgamingreports.com

Scientific Games earns World Lottery Association’s responsible gaming honor

Scientific Games has been awarded the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming Framework Certificate. The certification was earned after an extensive auditing process that confirmed Scientific Games’ continued improvement in responsible gaming practices across its global lottery operations for retail and digital products and services. The audit was conducted...
LOTTERY
cdcgamingreports.com

AGEM announces 13 new members

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of 13 new companies, bringing the trade group composed of the world’s leading gaming suppliers to a total of 172 members. The new AGEM members are:. Acres, based in Las Vegas,...
GAMBLING
towardsdatascience.com

NDCG Is Not All You Need

Recommender systems (RSs) are all around us, helping us navigate the paradox of choice of contemporary life: what is the next song I should be listening to? What is the next movie I should watch? Or, more subtly, what is the next piece of news I should consume?. RSs represent...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy