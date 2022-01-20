Frank Floor Talk: Are you sure you hate all participation games?

The subtitle is perhaps the best summary of this magnificent book: “How a Billionaire Brawl Over the Famous Casino Exposed the Power and Greed of Wall Street.” You cannot be in this industry and not have had some curiosity about the inner workings of Caesars during the last few decades. They were and are the largest casino operator in the world. Their roots were planted by the legendary William “Bill” Harrah, who built an all-star team and world class resorts in Reno and Lake Tahoe. It first transitioned to Holiday Inns and later Harrah’s Entertainment, expanding nationwide. Then began the age of Harvard professor Gary Loveman. His reign spanned from innovative marketing, additional acquisitions and frequent operational idiocy. But my view, and probably yours, was formed only by what we saw or experienced on Caesars’ surface. “Total Rewards,” immense scale, superb research and management consolidation were the elements that inspired awe from competitors. The almost-criminal lack of capital re-investment, deferred maintenance, price hikes and Harvard Supremacy were the elements that seemed self-destructive. If you read this book, some of the motives behind those moves become clear; even if the logic never will.

