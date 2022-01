I do enjoy when I go to a play I never seen before, and to be surprised that it was first performed here in Chicago and written by someone I never expected to write a comedy without music. The play is Picasso at the Lapin. Performed by Steppenwolf Theatre in 1993, and written by the singer, actor and comedian Steve Martin. The play first lets the audience think, All the planets and the sun are in alignment, Time and space are in a flux, and you are in Paris, 1904, and you are at the little artistic bar Lapin Agile.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO