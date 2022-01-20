Rockville-Based Standard Solar Acquires More Community Solar in Maryland, Unlocks Access to Clean Energy for Hundreds of Subscribers

Seven new utility-scale solar projects will begin providing clean energy to Delaware Electric Cooperative members over the next three years. The nonprofit utility has announced it will purchase power produced at solar facilities to be built across Kent and Sussex counties. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and are part of the co-op’s continuing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Solar generating facilities near Hartly in Kent County and Greenwood in Sussex County will be operational this year.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO