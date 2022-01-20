ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rockville-Based Standard Solar Acquires More Community Solar in Maryland, Unlocks Access to Clean Energy for Hundreds of Subscribers

mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Rockville-based Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute Launches — Solar + Wildlife

AWWI, now REWI (pronounced “ree-why”), is a unique organization that brings together key stakeholders committed to expanding the scale and role of renewable energy in our power supply, while addressing wildlife and habitat issues at the same time. The organization has been funding critical field research to help...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Worthington Daily Globe

Local projects receive 2022 Seed Grants for community-based clean energy efforts

ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) awarded seed grants to 74 Innovative Energy Efficiency and renewable energy projects to communities across the state. The number of grants awarded were over twice as many as the last round and will go towards funding a wide range of energy projects, from improving buildings for energy efficiency to job skills training for careers in clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Wind and Solar Costs Have Risen. How Long Should We Expect This Trend to Last?

For more than a decade, companies that wanted to buy wind and solar power got to enjoy the fact that the prices for renewable energy got cheaper almost every year. Then, prices began to rise in some places, with the trend becoming clear by the end of 2020. It was easy to dismiss this as a mere blip due to economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Cordelio Power acquires 900MWac solar project pipeline in US

The utility-scale solar projects are expected to come online in 2023. Canada-based renewable energy company Cordelio Power has announced the acquisition of a 900MWac pipeline of utility-scale solar projects, most of which are located in New York. The company has acquired the portfolio from solar energy development firm SunEast Renewables...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CleanTechnica

New “Solar Power in Your Community” Guidebook

DOE’s “Solar Power in Your Community” Provides Proven Strategies for Local Governments to Increase Equitable Access to Clean Power, Solar App+ Online Tool Cuts Solar Permit Time to Less than One Day. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released the third edition of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
American Banker

Fifth Third acquiring solar energy lender Dividend Finance

Fifth Third Bancorp is buying the renewable energy lender Dividend Finance in a deal it that would give the Cincinnati bank a foothold in the growing solar market while bolstering its digital capabilities. The $211 billion-asset company said Wednesday that the acquisition would help its customers finance solar upgrades and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cape Gazette

Delaware Electric Cooperative solar projects to provide clean power

Seven new utility-scale solar projects will begin providing clean energy to Delaware Electric Cooperative members over the next three years. The nonprofit utility has announced it will purchase power produced at solar facilities to be built across Kent and Sussex counties. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and are part of the co-op’s continuing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Solar generating facilities near Hartly in Kent County and Greenwood in Sussex County will be operational this year.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
KTEN.com

Saving with Solar Panels: How Solar Energy can Help Your Budget

Originally Posted On: https://news.skylinesolarpower.com/saving-with-solar-panels-how-solar-energy-can-help-your-budget. Solar power is the most abundant energy source on earth. It works by converting solar radiation into electricity that we can use to power our homes, vehicles, and even cities. Solar power is a clean and renewable energy source, making it an excellent alternative to non-renewable energy such as coal and oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Sustainable Energy#Energy Resources#Standard Solar Inc#Klees Mill#Ogos Energy Llc#Air Technologies#Mw
San Francisco Examiner

‘Solar tax’ divides local environmental community

Once the birthplace of many solar-powered start-ups, the Bay Area is now becoming a battleground for the fight brewing over the future of California’s rooftop solar industry. At issue is a proposal by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that would revise a policy that allows residents to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyChesCo

Bachman’s Roofing and Solar Leads Nation in Offering Timberline Solar from GAF Energy

WERNERSVILLE, PA — Bachman’s Roofing & Solar is among the first in the USA to sell the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™, to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Pennsylvania.
WERNERSVILLE, PA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local solar company joins statewide fight against new solar energy rate plan

Proposed new solar energy rate plan would transfer majority of solar energy savings back to utility companies, says Solarponics. – Local solar installer Solarponics took a road trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles last week to protest the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and their proposed new solar energy rate plan, NEM 3. Nine employees from the company participated in the rally, seven going to the CPUC office in San Francisco, and two going to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Producing Clean Hydrogen From Solar Power and Wood Chips

In the global race to curb climate change and reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen is considered a serious contender to replace fossil fuels. Although hydrogen ‘burns’ cleanly, with only water as a by-product, the current way of making hydrogen a reliable fuel alternative is energy- and carbon-intensive. Whether water...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
oxfordobserver.org

Community continues to add solar to increase sustainability

The day before the Biden administration released its plan to produce 45% of US electricity from solar energy, the Oxford City Council approved its lease to turn the city’s old landfill into a solar farm. Although the timing was unrelated, both policies show the determination to increase environmental sustainability...
OXFORD, OH
thecitymenus.com

Carroll EMC to Receive Clean Energy from New 252-Megawatt Solar Portfolio

Carrollton, GA—Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) announces plans to participate in the new 252-megawatt (MWAC) solar energy portfolio. Carroll EMC is among 16 Georgia electric cooperatives that will collectively share in the power production from the solar portfolio which will be generated across three locations in southern Georgia. As...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
power-technology.com

Matrix Renewables to acquire 440MW solar project portfolio

The portfolio comprises five solar assets located in Spain and Italy. Spanish energy platform Matrix Renewables, backed by global alternative asset manager TPG, has signed an agreement to purchase a 440MW solar portfolio in Spain and Italy. The portfolio comprises five solar assets, with around 400MW of the solar photovoltaic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

All solar is equal, but rooftop solar is more equal

In a new paper, “Are big and small solar separate things?: The importance of scale in public support for solar energy development in upstate New York,” Cornell University researchers say that public support for solar wanes when system sizes and site locations are taken into account. Data from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy