Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO