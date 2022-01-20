ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Andrew scales back social media presence

By Dora Davies-Evitt
tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the news last week that Prince Andrew will lose his HRH status in the wake of a civil case that has been made against him by Virginia Guiffre, all social media accounts belonging to the prince have, as of today, either been removed or privatised. The prince's former...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 1

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Settled the Debt on Their Swiss Ski Chalet

This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his woes are still deepening, one long-running legal fight came to a conclusion in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a debt of 6.6 million British pounds on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Prince Andrew
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The Queen removed Prince Andrew's royal titles, and everyone's saying the same thing...

Just hours after his lawyer's attempts to have a civil sexual assault case against him were thrown out of court, the Queen announced she had made the decision to remove Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages. Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew retains his title His Royal Highness, but will not be permitted to use it in any official capacity. The 61-year-old royal will also continue not to undertake any public duties.
CELEBRITIES
#British Royal Family#Uk#Hrh#The Mail Online#Royal Patronages#The Grenadier Guards#Telegraph#Regimental#Lbc#Armed Forces#The Royal Family
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Once Claimed He Tried to Push Prince Andrew in a Moat

The sad death of Meat Loaf on Thursday night at the age of 74 has seen tributes flood in from all corners of the globe, with many fans recalling seeing the “Bat Out of Hell” performer and their own interactions with the rock legend. Amid the mourning and remembrance from the entertainment world and beyond, one of the more colorful stories from a very colorful career has resurfaced: the time Meat Loaf got into a scrap with Prince Andrew. The incident reportedly happened in 1987 on the set of It’s a Royal Knockout, a one-off charity TV event in which members of...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
Cosmopolitan

Prince William stayed silent after being asked about Prince Andrew

A video has emerged of Prince William's uncomfortable reaction to being questioned by a reporter about his uncle Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military titles and His Royal Highness status amidst his ongoing sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre – although he denies any wrongdoing. In...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

