U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 million

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. banks' appetite for U.S Treasuries could slow down as they shift their focus to loan growth, at the same time that the Federal Reserve plans to shrink asset holdings and raise interest rates to fight inflation, said Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar. Asset...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Antonio Horta-Osorio will have earned roughly 3.5 million Swiss francs ($3.8 million) as chairman of Credit Suisse, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that he would not qualify for a payout after his departure on top of what he usually earned. Earlier this week,...
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered over 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19. “Violators who make deceptive claims related to the treatment, cure, or prevention of COVID-19 are subject to penalties of up to $43,792 per violation”, the FTC said in a statement on Wednesday https://bit.ly/3GKZNtQ.
More than 400 mortgage loan originators will pay penalties after a multi-state investigation alleged they falsely claimed they completed an annual continuing education requirement. LOs in 42 states who settled with state regulators will pay on average about $2,700 each — $1,000 for each state they are licensed in —...
GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse said Monday that its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly found he violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Antonio Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took the job barely eight months ago, was announced shortly after...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed heads of its new investment banking advisory in Britain and France, the bank said on Tuesday, a business the lender is aiming to boost as part of a wider restructuring announced in November. Oliver Tucker will be joining the bank as head...
Be cautious when chasing the Canadian Dollar higher says a leading foreign exchange strategist, a warning that if correct suggests one of 2021's winners won't deliver a repeat performance in 2022. Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse are cautious on the Canadian Dollar, saying the Ontario lockdown means the market...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy over the coming year. Encouraged by apparent lower...
The powerful body at the Federal Reserve that controls U.S. interest rates appears ready to raise the cost of borrowing in March for the first time in four years and bring to an end an extraordinary period of economic stimulus.
BOSTON (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare “absolute reduction” target for companies in the energy sector. Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients’ “emissions intensity,” a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has set a new record for IPO demand with retail investors bidding for shares worth about 114 trillion won ($95.62 billion),adding to the frenzy for a piece of the biggest public offering in the country. As a result of...
(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 13% and missed market expectations on Tuesday as weak trading activity dampened a bumper year for deals, sending the shares of Wall Street’s premier investment bank down 3%. Goldman’s trading unit reported a lower profit in the quarter ended Dec....
DUBAI (Reuters) – New York-based Teneo said on Monday it was launching a financial advisory business in the Middle East. The company, which already operates in the fields of strategic communications, management consulting and risk advisory services in the region, has hired restructuring veterans Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury from AlixPartners, it said.
Stock markets tumbled last week on fears about rising interest rates and inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 8% last week and is down 13% this year. The world's five richest tech tycoons have collectively lost about $85 billion in 2022.
There are thousands of banks to choose from in the U.S., and for many, deciding on the right one to join can come down to how easy the institution makes it to do so. Online accessibility and minimal...
