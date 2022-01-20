ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather and school closings: Schools in Onslow, Pitt counties closed Friday due to winter weather threat

By Kimberly Wooten, Jason O. Boyd
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the threat of winter weather — snow, sleet and freezing rain — it’s very likely school systems around Eastern North Carolina will be operating on a different schedule or closed on Friday.

Below is the latest information from school systems in the ENC area. We’ll update this story as more details from other school systems come in.

Onslow County Schools

“Significant sleet and freezing rain are expected across Onslow County overnight Thursday and through the day on Friday. Impacts from this storm include the possibility of power outages and extremely dangerous driving conditions.

“As a result, OCS will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, January 21. This will be a full closure with no remote instruction. All athletic and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Friday, January 21. Events scheduled for Saturday will take place as conditions permit.

“Before and after school programs for Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and school-based programs for the City of Jacksonville will also be canceled on Friday, January 21. The media, staff and public will be informed if any further decisions are necessary. Stay tuned to local news channels or visit www.onslow.k12.nc.us for additional announcements.”

Pitt County Schools

“Due to the inclement weather in the forecast, Pitt County Schools will be closed for all students and staff (Condition 4) on Friday, January 21, 2022. There is no expectation for remote learning on 1/21/22.”

