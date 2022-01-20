Deception Pass bridge repair complete

Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. The West Seattle Bridge team lifted the first work platforms over the weekend to help advance final bridge repairs. This past weekend we hoisted the first two of four hanging work platforms to the underside of the West Seattle Bridge so our team can work on the exterior of the bridge during the final phase of repairs this year. The lifts began on Saturday, January 8 at 8 AM and were completed at around 3 PM.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO