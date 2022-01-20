Deception Pass bridge repair complete

Los Angeles Conservation Corps (LACC), at the direction of Catalina Island Conservancy, has just finished repairing an extremely important resource on Catalina Island – White’s Landing Exclosure. The 12 LACC members worked with the Conservancy team in this approximately 20-acre exclosure to repair about 2,495 feet of fence in very tough terrain, helped by a work boot donation from REI. They also built a retaining wall and installed a new gate. Now that the exclosure is once again secure, the Conservancy has continued restoration planting with many native species.
