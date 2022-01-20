ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Deception Pass bridge repair complete

By asmith
KGMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECEPTION PASS, Wash. – Restoration work on the Deception and Canoe Pass Bridges is complete. WSDOT...

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecatalinaislander.com

Team effort completes repairs at White’s Landing

Los Angeles Conservation Corps (LACC), at the direction of Catalina Island Conservancy, has just finished repairing an extremely important resource on Catalina Island – White’s Landing Exclosure. The 12 LACC members worked with the Conservancy team in this approximately 20-acre exclosure to repair about 2,495 feet of fence in very tough terrain, helped by a work boot donation from REI. They also built a retaining wall and installed a new gate. Now that the exclosure is once again secure, the Conservancy has continued restoration planting with many native species.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kadn.com

Gateau Road Bridge Closing For Repairs

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Department announced the Gateau Road Bridge will close for approximately two weeks beginning on Monday, January 24 for bridge repairs, weather permitting. Detour routes will be provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFF

Repairs begin on Captain John Snodgrass Bridge

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Captain John Snodgrass Bridge, located over the Tennessee River on Alabama 117 in Stevenson, is more than 60 years old. It is one of the few remaining truss bridges in Alabama and needs rehabilitation. It will cost around $6.3 million and include the replacement of structural steel, concrete repairs, and painting.
STEVENSON, AL
wfcnnews.com

Dam repairs complete at Crab Orchard Spillway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Repairs have now been completed on the Crab Orchard Lake Spillway. According to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, the repairs have been completed and they will keep water levels lowered through February for additional projects. Crews will be replacing and expanding two boat ramps at the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deception Pass Bridge#Canoe#Whidbey Island#Uban Construction#Wsdot
WSAV News 3

South Carolina gets $275M to help repair bridges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of millions of dollars from the infrastructure bill will be headed to South Carolina to help fix hundreds of bridges across the state. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the nearly $275 million will bolster its fight against aging bridges falling into disrepair. Thousands of cars take Highway 501 […]
POLITICS
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hamestring Creek Trail bridge construction complete

A new trail connection in west Fayetteville is now ready for use. Crews have completed the installation of a 20-foot-wide by 24-foot-long bridge over Hamestring Creek that, along with a new trail connection, should make it easier for hundreds of residents to access the city’s trail system and the Razorback Greenway.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Augusta Free Press

Virginia to receive $536.8 million for bridge repair work

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine this week announced the largest-ever federal investment in Virginia’s bridges, made possible by the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine. Virginia will receive $536.8...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WLOS.com

SC bridges getting over $50 million for repairs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina will soon receive over $50 million to repair bridges across the state. The United States Department of Transportation will provided $54.9 million to fix up the 745 bridges in poor condition beginning in the 2022 fiscal year. The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
KDRV

Funding on its way for repairs to Oregon bridges

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon's bridges will be getting $53.6 million to fund repairs this year, Congressman Peter DeFazio announced on Friday. It's part of a larger sum -- $268.2 million -- that will be provided to the state over the next five years. “With over 44,000 bridges in poor condition...
OREGON STATE
kvrr.com

$60 million to go towards repairing Minnesota bridges in 2022

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Minnesota officials tout $60 million going towards bridge repairs this year. The money is from the infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year. The state’s Department of Transportation says 660 bridges in Minnesota are in poor condition. The state knows all too well how...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

North Dakota to get $225M for bridge repair

(The Center Square) – North Dakota will receive $225 million over the next five years to repair the state's 444 bridges that are in poor condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money for the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program...
POLITICS
KSBW.com

Caltrans to begin bridge repair project in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. — Work to repair a damaged railroad bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 18 after a five-year wait. Crews will repair the bridge railing and fencing that was damaged when trees fell across it during severe storms in 2017. Caltrans said...
APTOS, CA
westsideseattle.com

SDOT: Work platforms for West Seattle Bridge repair are up again

Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. The West Seattle Bridge team lifted the first work platforms over the weekend to help advance final bridge repairs. This past weekend we hoisted the first two of four hanging work platforms to the underside of the West Seattle Bridge so our team can work on the exterior of the bridge during the final phase of repairs this year. The lifts began on Saturday, January 8 at 8 AM and were completed at around 3 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Lyndon Gets $100K Grant to Repair Covered Bridge

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — The town of Lyndon has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont to support structural repairs to the Sanborn Covered Bridge. The bridge is the last remaining Paddleford truss bridge in Vermont and New Hampshire — and one of only three existing in the country, the Caledonian Record reported.
LYNDON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy