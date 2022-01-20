These Florida Spots Are Among The Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Americans are traveling more, but they're not the only ones catching rides across the country. Orkin, a pest control company, released their annual list of the most bed bug-ridden cities in the United States.
"As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat," according to the website. Bites from these tiny pests may cause allergic reactions, secondary infections, and even mental distress, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .
Three Florida cities made the list: Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.
According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- New York, New York
- Detroit, Michigan
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Washington, DC
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Los Angeles, California
- Champaign, Illinois
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- St. Louis, Missouri
- San Francisco, California
- Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Flint, Michigan
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Buffalo, New York
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Toledo, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- South Bend, Indiana
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Davenport, Iowa
- Wayne, Indiana
- Youngstown, Ohio
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Miami, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Seattle, Washington
- Peoria, Illinois
- Orlando, Florida
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Lansing, Michigan
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Lincoln, Nebraska
Click here to check out the full report.
