University Of Michigan Reaches Sex Abuse Settlement

The University of Michigan has reached a settlement agreement in the sex abuse scandal involving former university physician, Dr. Robert anderson, who worked there from 1966 to 2003. Hundreds of students, including a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former world-class wrestler, accused Anderson of sexual assault. Anderson died in 2008.

The settlement agreement includes $460 million for 1,050 current claimants and $30 million for future claimants. The settlement must be agreed upon by 98% of the claimants and must be approved by the University of Michigan Board of Regents and the court.

See story here