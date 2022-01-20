Review: Exercise Endurance Could Be Key Tool to Track COPD Treatment Response
By Jared Kaltwasser
5 days ago
Patients whose endurance increases will likely have a higher quality of life and ability to carry out daily functions, the authors said. Improved exercise endurance can be a meaningful way to measure response to treatment in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a new review article....
OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
Undiagnosed but clinically significant chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may be widespread in many low- and middle-income countries, according to a large international study led by researchers at University College London (UCL). But the study found that a short questionnaire combined with peak expiratory flow provides a simple and cost-effective way to identify people at high risk of COPD in these settings.
Consistent exercise as you age has a protective effect when it comes to fending off the effects of dementia, new research shows. This is because exercise keeps the synapses—or links between brain neurons that allow signals to pass—in the brain strong. You don’t need to be a marathon...
Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
Patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps achieved significant improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and general health status with dupilumab treatment after 52 weeks. Dupilumab was associated with significant improvements of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and general health status in the treatment of patients with severe...
Results of a study conducted among Finnish migraineurs highlight a link between the condition and hypertension. Findings of a population-based prospective study revealed a significant association between self-reported migraine and incident hypertension. Results were published in the European Journal of Public Health and underscore the importance of hypertension prevention and control among working-age migraineurs, researchers wrote.
An analysis conducted in Japan among patients with acute decompensated heart failure (HF) revealed excessive polypharmacy at hospital discharge is associated with an increased risk of mortality after 1 year. Polypharmacy at hospital discharge was common among Japanese patients with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) according to study findings published...
Islet transplantation has emerged over the past few decades as a potential cure for type 1 diabetes. However, transplantation efforts have faced setbacks as the immune system continues to eventually reject new islets. Current immunosuppressive drugs offer inadequate protection for transplanted cells and tissues and are plagued by undesirable side effects.
Incidence of infectious diseases, skin infections, and systemic antibiotic exposure were all associated with the development of atopic dermatitis among infants and young children. Infections early in life may increase the risk of atopic dermatitis (AD) development among infants and young children, according to study findings published recently in Journal...
Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions.
A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs.
Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive condition that affects breathing. Quitting smoking is an effective way to reduce the risk of developing COPD. COPD causes problems with the lungs and airways that worsen over time. It can lead to symptoms including a persistent cough, coughs with excess mucus, wheezing or whistling while breathing, and shortness of breath. People with COPD may also experience chest tightness and difficulty performing physical activity.
We compared quadriceps oxygenation and surface electromyography (sEMG) responses during the 1-min sit-to-stand (1STS) in 14 people with severe COPD and 12 controls, in whom cardiorespiratory response, near-infrared spectroscopy signals (oxy [Hb-Mb], deoxy [Hb-Mb], total [Hb-Mb], and SmO2) and sEMG signals of the quadriceps were recorded. Time duration of each sit-to-stand cycle and the total work performed during the 1STS were measured. The quadriceps oxygenation parameters were normalized by reporting their values according to the total work during 1STS. The rate of sit-to-stand maneuvers decelerated in people with COPD leading to smaller total work compared with controls. The pattern of quadriceps oxygenation response during 1STS was similar between groups. However, in COPD, the recovery after 1STS was characterized by larger overshoots in oxy [Hb-Mb], total [Hb-Mb], and SmO2. When corrected for the cumulative total work, the increase in muscle O2 extraction (deoxy [Hb-Mb]) during the first 30Â s of recovery was greater in people with COPD compared to controls. Quadriceps sEMG changes suggestive of a fatiguing contraction pattern was observed only in people with COPD. All together, these results highlighted physiological misadaptation of people with severe COPD to the 1STS.
When an individual suffers from cancer, the process of programmed cell death called apoptosis does not occur normally, permitting abnormal cells to thrive. In a new study, Clay Clark, chair and professor of biology at The University of Texas at Arlington, explores the ancestry of a class of enzymes responsible for killing cells. These enzymes, known as effector caspases, provide insight into the process of cell death and how it can be manipulated in disease states.
Patients with neuropathic pain may respond uniquely to different treatment options. Ocular surface pain, especially when chronic, may have a neuropathic component in some patients involving dysfunction of the mechanisms at the peripheral or central nerves. Treatment efficacy may be hard to assess considering how such pain manifests in the ocular system; while physiological and neural processes are what signal the pain, complex non-neural mechanisms, including emotional and psychological factors, also affect the sensation and maintenance of pain. A team of researchers performed a study to more clearly determine the clinical responses to common treatment modalities in patients with neuropathic ocular surface pain.
I suffer from plantar fasciitis thanks to my flat feet and proclivity for overpronation. And you know what? It fucking hurts. Maybe it’s due to the handful of miles I run a week. Surely, part of it is a genetic predisposition. But it’s not really an unusual malady — 25-30% of Americans are in the same boat. As it turns out, between the 8,000 odd nerves and dozens of bones, joints and ligaments in the human foot, a lot can go wrong.
Patients with psoriatic disease and dermatologists reported their preferred strategies to improve cardiovascular disease risk management, with a specialist-led model of care touted by both groups. In investigating a preferred cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention strategy for patients with psoriatic disease, findings of a study published today in JAMA Dermatology show...
Exercise is economical, avoids medication side effects, enhances physical and psychological health, and protects against future depression. Depression can put people into a downward spiral because depression symptoms feed themselves. Exercise creates an upward spiral in much the same way that even mild depression can trigger a downward one. Exercise....
