32 Nutritious Breakfasts That Take Less Than Five Minutes To Make

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Imagine this: You have an easy, no-fuss 30-minute recipe picked out for dinner, but what’s not incorporated into that half hour is the amount of prep work needed to chop and dice veggies. Suddenly, 30 minutes feels like hours — we’ve all been there! While there are food processors and KitchenAid attachments that can help you out in this department, they can sometimes cause more hassle and mess than just cutting veggies yourself. This exact predicament is why we’re super excited about the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, a multifunctional tool that can chop, spiralize, slice, dice, and more. It’s also backed by over 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon that hail this “kitchen miracle” as the ultimate cooking time-saving gadget.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO