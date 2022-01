The Cleveland Cavaliers received yet another injury scare during their Saturday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder – this time for big man Lauri Markkanen. The Cavs forward went up to contest a drive against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander late in the second quarter. As he landed, his foot turned hard on his right ankle. Markkanen had to be supported off the court as he headed to the locker room to get it checked.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO