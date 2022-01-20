ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXoeg_0dqvU62k00

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — First Lady Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19 as a part of a weekly testing regimen on Thursday morning, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s Facebook page .

Frederick indoor sports center closes permanently

The First Lady has been vaccinated and boosted, so right now she is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to Gov. Hogan. In the meantime, Hogan has received negative PCR and rapid COVID tests.

He says she will quarantine at the Government House.

The governor reminded and urged Marylanders to receive boosters in order to have maximum protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

To find a vaccine near you, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Former Frostburg State University President Reinhard Dies at 91

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Dr. Herb. F. Reinhard, the 12th president of Frostburg State University, died on Jan. 13 in Alpharetta, Ga., at the age of 91. Reinhard held the position of Frostburg State University President from 1986 to 1991. During that time, the institution achieved university status in 1987 and joined the University System of […]
FROSTBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan: State is seeing improved COVID-19 metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday Governor Larry Hogan highlighted the progress the state has made against fighting the omicron surge. but also warning that the number of deaths are likely to go up soon reflecting the normal lag.  Hogan said while he is encouraged by the improving metrics, we are still not out of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick County Public Schools’ parents speak out against mask requirement

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Parents gathered at the school board building to express their concerns due to the Frederick County Public Schools Board continuing their mask requirement in schools. Frederick County Public School Board recently held a special board meeting to discuss continuing their mask requirement in schools. Many parents and teachers voiced how they […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice says his daughter tested positive for COVID, flu

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced his daughter, Dr. Jill Justice, has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says Jill and her husband, Adam Long, both tested positive for the virus, and that Jill has also tested positive for the flu. Health experts have dubbed the instance […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Frederick, MD
Government
Frederick, MD
Health
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Washington County GOP challenges early voting locations for Maryland elections

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s primary elections may be months away, but a court showdown is shaping up over early voting locations in Washington County. The Republican Central Committee is challenging the proposed locations for two of the county’s four early voting sites, contending their downtown Hagerstown location overlaps roughly 98 percent of the same […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

MCPS students participate in a walkout to end in-person learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students participated in a walkout to protest against in-person learning. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some students expressed that they feel unsafe and unheard, which is why they orchestrated a student walkout. “We need to be heard because this virus has gotten out of hand. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

COVID-19 cases decrease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased in Arlington, Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to nearly 40%. The Virginia department of health reported 396 cases per day in Arlington. Arlington had previously seen an increase of cases on Jan. 12, with a total of […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Looking ahead at 2022 with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Interim Co-PCEO Donna Fisher-Lewis shares the  nonprofit’s work, opportunities and scholarships for African-Americans plus offers a look ahead at their goals during the 2022 election year. “We do want to make sure our community is well-informed…we want to make sure all […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WDVM 25

Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County experts continue to see high cases of COVID-19, despite having a relatively high vaccination rate. In the past week the Frederick County Health Department confirmed over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, and hospital beds continue to be occupied. Frederick health hospital reported 106 COVID-19 patients – 88 being in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid#Sports Center#Public Health#Wdvm#Marylanders#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

WVU Medicine again postpones vaccine mandate

(WTRF) — WVU Medicine will again be delaying its vaccine mandate that was set originally for Oct. 31, 2021. Employees at WVU Medicine were expected to be fully vaccinated by January 21, 2022. WVU Medicine says the deadline has been postponed and there is no official date at this time. The vaccine mandate applies to […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests. “While many families have […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDVM 25

Frederick County and Washington County fire department rescues stranded civilians from Potomac River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning. At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River. Washington County Company 11 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Catholic Diocese of Arlington make masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Diocese of Arlington makes masks optional for students. The Catholic Diocese is following Gov. Youngkin’s executive order, allows parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school or not. The Diocese also says that while they will follow the governor’s order, they still advise Catholic schools to follow […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy