New City, NY

Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Serves Up Fresh Burgers, Tasty Fries, Made-To-Order Shakes

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Eggplant burger and BBQ burger from The Burger Loft Photo Credit: Stella P. / Yelp

A well-known Hudson Valley eatery has made a name for itself thanks to its fresh burgers and made-to-order shakes.

The Burger Loft in Rockland County advertises that each day the restaurant grinds its own beef on-site.

The eatery is located at 395 South Main St. in New City.

Some burgers featured on the menu include "The BBQ," made with pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, and "The Mushroom," which is made with sautéed wild mushrooms, Swiss cheese and sautéed onions.

The Burger Loft also offers non-beef burger options such as "The Eggplant," which uses a roasted eggplant patty.

"Came here with a party of 3 after some awesome hike near by and filled up on some delicious burger, side dishes, and drinks!" Jenny L., of New York, New York, said in a Yelp review. "We ordered the buffalo, the mushroom and the butterfly along with their French fries, coleslaw and roasted corn!

"Needless to say- the meal definitely hit the spot! My burger was super juicy and the side dishes were all pretty delicious as well. The drinks were also very refreshing and everything came together very well!"

The restaurant also offers made-to-order shakes and French fries cut in-house.

Learn more about the menu on the restaurant's website.

