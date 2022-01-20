ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divisional Round Saturday FanDuel & DraftKings Showdown DFS Primer (Bengals at Titans)

By Josh Shepardson
Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals and Titans open the second weekend of the NFL playoffs in the Divisional Round. The weather is often a topic of discussion this time of year in the playoffs. For this game, the weather is unlikely to impact the contest meaningfully. Without a daunting weather forecast on the docket,...

Titans make final decision on Derrick Henry ahead of divisional round

The Tennessee Titans have activated star running back Derrick Henry off of injured reserve ahead of a divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The contest is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Nashville. Henry has not played since Week 8 after suffering a fractured foot....
Bengals Players Slam Titans On Twitter After Divisional Round Upset

Cincinnati Bengals’ guard Quinton Spain and some of his teammates came at the Tennesee Titans on social media after their team advanced to the AFC Championship by upsetting the Titans 19-16. The biggest dispute came between Spain and defensive end Jeffery Simmons. In a since-deleted tweet, Spain slammed Simmons:"Big...
NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Titans Wild Finish

If tonight’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans is any indication, we have an incredible slate of divisional round matchups ahead of us. With the game tied at 16 points apiece, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson knocked a 52-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give his team their first road playoff victory in franchise history.
2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Titans in Divisional Round

Evan McPherson's veins run with ice water. As time expired, the rookie kicker booted the game-winning 52-yard field goal to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. Money Mac was brilliant all day, going 4 of 4 on field goals in a tight-fought game, including two from 50-plus yards. Zac Taylor's willingness to give up two yards on the play before McPherson's game-winner underscored the team's confidence in the young kicker. The rookie made a bad third-down sack by Joe Burrow late in the first half moot by banging a 54-yarder. McPherson became the first player in NFL history to make four-plus FGs in multiple games in a single postseason. None of McPherson's boots were even in doubt off his foot, including his game-winner. In a defensive battle, McPherson's conversions were the difference in Cincy knocking off the AFC's No. 1 seed.
See Which Cards I Scored on Ultimate Fan: Divisional Round

Think Ultimate team/MyTeam meets NFT pack drops meets fantasy football. Interest piqued? UtimateFan may have the game for you. UltimateFan has created a unique fantasy offering where fantasy managers open packs to determine their squad and build a lineup. When you sign up, you will get a free pack that will include at least one gold card and will give you enough positional variety to fill out a team for your first week of action. To add more players to your team, there are a few options. The standard pack, available free of charge, can be opened once a week on Tuesdays. The silver packs guarantee you at least two silver cards and one gold. The gold packs guarantee two gold and one silver. The packs are not for sale like with Ultimate team or MyTeam but can be had via subscription. The silver package will grant you one silver pack drop per week for a month, while the gold package will grant one gold pack per week.
