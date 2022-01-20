ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 13:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 06:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations range from 1 to 4 inches bringing the total to 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Most untreated or unplowed roads will likely become snow covered and slippery. Travel over most areas Sunday is likely to be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More snow is expected Monday that is likely to hamper travel and impact both the morning and evening commutes. The additional snowfall may prompt new winter weather headlines.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ MONDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with localized higher amounts where lake banding persists. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties. In Michigan, Berrien County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ Monday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy